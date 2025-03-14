Ruben Dias has returned to the Cristiano Ronaldo-led Portuguese squad for their upcoming Nations League quarter-final against Denmark. Manchester City defender Dias, 27, had been sidelined with a muscular injury picked up in Premier League action. Sporting Lisbon's teenage striker Geovany Quenda has also earned a callup for the first time. "At 17, being in the national team shows his potential," said coach Roberto Martinez, insisting the youngster's age was "not a problem". "What matters is quality, commitment and work," the Spaniard told a press conference. The choice of those who are selected was "meticulous and professional", according to Martinez.

"If I could call them all, I would because they deserve it, but it's not possible," he added, with Al-Hilal defender Joao Cancelo and Al-Nassr midfielder Otavio both injured.

Portugal play Denmark on March 20 in Copenhagen and at home in Lisbon the following Sunday.

Portugal's 26-man squad

Goalkeepers: Diogo Costa (FC Porto), Rui Silva (Sporting Lisbon), Jose Sa (Wolverhampton/ENG)

Defenders: Diogo Dalot (Manchester United/ENG), Nelson Semedo (Wolverhampton/ENG), Nuno Mendes (PSG/FRA), Nuno Tavares (Lazio/ITA), Gonçalo Inacio (Sporting Lisbon), Ruben Dias (Manchester City/ENG), Antonio Silva (Benfica), Renato Veiga (Juventus/ITA)

Midfielders: Joao Palhinha (Bayern/GER), Ruben Neves (Al-Hilal/KSA), Joao Neves (PSG/FRA), Vitinha (PSG/FRA), Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United/ENG), Bernardo Silva (Manchester City/ENG), Joao Felix (AC Milan/ITA)

Forwards: Francisco Trincao (Sporting), Francisco Conceicao (Juventus/ITA), Pedro Neto (Chelsea/ENG), Geovany Quenda (Sporting), Rafael Leao (AC Milan/ITA), Diogo Jota (Liverpool/ENG), Goncalo Ramos (PSG/FRA), Cristiano Ronaldo (Al Nassr/KSA)

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)