Italy coach Luciano Spalletti has picked two new faces in his squad announced on Friday for the upcoming Nations League quarter-final with Germany. Atalanta defender Matteo Ruggeri, one of the stars of his team's Europa League triumph last season, and Torino youngster Cesare Casadei are among the 25 players jostling for a place in Italy's two matches with the Germans next week. Casadei, who returned to Italy from Chelsea last month, has been picked alongside other youngsters like Daniel Maldini, the son of Italian football icon Paolo Maldini.

Italy host Germany at the San Siro on Thursday before travelling to Dortmund for the second leg on March 23.

Once the cornerstone of any Italy team, this time troubled Juventus have only two players in the squad -- defenders Federico Gatti and Andrea Cambiaso -- while seven-time European champions AC Milan have none.

The winner of this tie will host the Nations League finals in June, with Italy opting for Turin should they get through.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Gianluigi Donnarumma (Paris Saint-Germain/FRA), Alex Meret (Napoli), Guglielmo Vicario (Tottenham)

Defenders: Alessandro Bastoni (Inter Milan), Alessandro Buongiorno (Napoli), Riccardo Calafiori (Arsenal/ENG), Andrea Cambiaso (Juventus), Pietro Comuzzo (Fiorentina), Giovanni Di Lorenzo (Napoli), Federico Gatti (Juventus), Matteo Ruggeri (Atalanta), Destiny Udogie (Tottenham/ENG)

Midfielders: Nicolo Barella (Inter Milan), Cesare Casadei (Torino), Davide Frattesi (Inter Milan), Samuele Ricci (Torino), Nicolo Rovella (Lazio), Sandro Tonali (Newcastle/ENG)

Forwards: Moise Kean (Fiorentina), Lorenzo Lucca (Udinese), Daniel Maldini (Atalanta), Matteo Politano (Napoli), Giacomo Raspadori (Napoli), Mateo Retegui (Atalanta), Mattia Zaccagni (Lazio)

