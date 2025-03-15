Rudi Garcia announced Friday his 26-man squad for Belgium's Nations League play-off tie against Ukraine, which included Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois for the first time since June 2023. In self-exile following a disagreement with then coach Domenico Tedesco after not being named captain for a match against Austria, Courtois will once again pull on Belgian colours. It is an inclusion that many expected after the 32-year-old stated his desire to return when Garcia was appointed as new head coach in January. The 61-year-old Frenchman said during his press conference Friday he had "decided to start afresh" as regards the star shot-stopper.

Ahead of Courtois' return, Koen Casteels -- Belgium's No 1 in the Madrid man's absence -- announced last Sunday he was "no longer available for the national team".

"I find it a bit strange that Thibaut Courtois can decide for himself whether he can come back. And I find it very strange that the federation should flip-flop in this way and roll out the red carpet," said Casteels on a podcast.

"There are a lot of players who think the same as I do."

Belgian outlet Sudinfo also reported last week that not all the players seemed to be in favour of Courtois' return -- a situation likely to complicate Garcia's start to life in his new role.

"We'll have to discuss (this) with a select group, the leaders. We'll talk about it once and then some more. It's a new page that's opening up," said Garcia.

For his first squad since taking the reins, Garcia has called up 19-year-old Lyon forward Malick Fofana and 17-year-old Ajax starlet Jorthy Mokio, who could make their debuts.

However, the squad still boasts plenty of experience with Romelu Lukaku, Kevin De Bruyne and Youri Tielemans all present on the list of 26.

Belgium will take on Ukraine in a two-legged play-off on March 20 and 23, with their place in League A of the Nations League at stake.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid/ESP), Matz Sels (Nottingham Forest/ENG), Senne Lammens (Genk), Maarten Vandevoordt (RB Leipzig/GER)

Defenders: Timothy Castagne (Fulham/ENG), Zeno Debast (Sporting Lisbon/POR), Maxim De Cuyper (Club Brugge), Koni De Winter (Genoa/ITA), Wout Faes (Leicester City/ENG), Thomas Meunier (Lille/FRA), Brandon Mechele (Club Brugge), Arthur Theate (Frankfurt/GER)

Midfielders: Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City/ENG), Bryan Heynen (Genk), Jorthy Mokio (Ajax/NED), Nicolas Raskin (Rangers/SCO), Youri Tielemans (Aston Villa/ENG), Hans Vanaken (Club Brugge)

Attackers: Charles De Ketelaere (Atalanta/ITA), Jeremy Doku (Manchester City/ENG), Malick Fofana (Lyon/FRA), Romelu Lukaku (Napoli/ITA), Dodi Lukebakio (Sevilla/ESP), Lois Openda (RB Leipzig/GER), Alexis Saelemaekers (Roma/ITA), Leandro Trossard (Arsenal/ENG)

