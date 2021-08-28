Manchester United on Friday announced that the club had reached an agreement with Italian side Juventus for the transfer of Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo. Manchester United posted the official statement on Twitter with a caption reading: "Welcome home, Cristiano". Not surprisingly, the tweet immediately went viral with fans of the English club unable to hide their delight. From former players to current team members of Manchester United, everyone had something to say. However, things were very different only a few hours before the club's announcement.

It was being widely reported that Cristiano Ronaldo would join Manchester United's city rivals Manchester City. The news was a dagger to the heart of most United fans, after all Ronaldo is one the club's biggest legends.

But in a crazy twist that few Manchester United would had even dreamt of, Ronaldo suddenly started being linked to the Red Devils. When the announcement finally came, it was pandemonium on Twitter. While the red side of Manchester rejoiced, the blue half were left to think about what might have been.

Even as Man United fans revelled in their legend's return, many of them took the opportunity to take pot shots at their neighbours.

Here are some of the best memes we could find:

Manchester City trying to convince Ronaldo to join them pic.twitter.com/Bzv9hXNN9S — Elite Martial (@MysticalMartial) August 27, 2021

Me when I heard #Ronaldo was joining Man City VS me now. pic.twitter.com/8zNTuv3DJA — shanker (@ShankerPaarey) August 27, 2021

"The team on the contract does say Manchester...



However, the contract reads MANCHESTER UNITED!



That's right, we now own Cristiano Ronaldo!!!!" pic.twitter.com/YqyCp1HNdI — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) August 27, 2021

Cristiano Ronaldo is going to Manchester! pic.twitter.com/HOFUcsierQ — Goal (@goal) August 27, 2021

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer when they asked him about Cristiano Ronaldo joining Man City pic.twitter.com/sXpQe8FpJj — Ole Gunnar Scamskjr (@Nigerianscamsss) August 27, 2021

United announced a deal with Juventus has been agreed with the transfer "subject to agreement of personal terms, visa and medical."

"Everyone at the club looks forward to welcoming Cristiano back to Manchester," the Red Devils added in a statement.

Ronaldo won the first of his five Champions League titles and was first crowned the world's best player during his first spell at United.

In total he scored 118 goals in 292 games, also winning three Premier League titles, one FA Cup and two League Cups.

