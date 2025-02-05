Giuliano Simeone struck twice as Atletico Madrid thrashed Getafe 5-0 on Tuesday to power into the Copa del Rey semi-finals. The son of Atletico coach Diego Simeone has become vital for the Rojilblancos in recent months and his brace got his side off to the perfect start in a one-sided last eight clash. Samuel Lino, Angel Correa and Alexander Sorloth were also on the scoresheet as the hosts ran out convincing winners. "I'm very happy to have a night like that in the stadium, it was crazy, but first of all I have to thank the whole team because we made a huge effort," man of the match Simeone told TVE.

"I am happy, I am thinking a lot about the things that I have to improve, I'm working on improving day to day... and I have to keep growing."

Atletico, who last won the Spanish cup in 2013, came flying out of the blocks at their Metropolitano stadium.

Simeone nodded them ahead after just eight minutes, with Getafe goalkeeper Jiri Letacek wavering on his initial decision to come out for Javi Galan's cross and getting caught in no man's land.

Rodrigo De Paul teed up the 22-year-old forward for his second goal in the 17th minute, as Getafe's defence was cracked open too easily.

Julian Alvarez should have tucked home the third but fired wide after Antoine Griezmann fed him unselfishly.

Lino grabbed it before half-time, producing a clever turn to leave defender Juan Iglesias sliding in the wrong direction before finishing clinically.

Simeone tapped home early in the second half for what would have been his hat-trick, but the goal was disallowed for offside against Galan in the build-up.

Getafe steadied the ship for a while, giving up fewer chances to an Atletico side seemingly content with their advantage.

Atletico substitute Correa eventually drilled home the fourth from outside the area with a low effort after 78 minutes.

The fifth followed with another substitute Sorloth firing past Letacek after Correa laid the ball off to him.

"The team started very well, playing at such a high speed... we took control early on," said Diego Simeone, who added that his son had to continue his rich vein of form.

"He's in a very good moment, the fans recognise it, they will demand a lot more from him and he has to maintain this level," noted the Atletico coach.

On Wednesday Real Madrid cross town to face Leganes, with Real Sociedad hosting Osasuna and record 31-time winners Barcelona at Valencia on Thursday in the other quarter-finals.

