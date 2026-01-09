Real Madrid forward Vinicius Jr and Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone were involved in a heated exchange during the closing stages of the Supercopa de Espana semi-final on Thursday night. As the Brazilian was being substituted off in the 81st minute, Simeone appeared to gesture the boos coming from the crowd towards Vinicius. The duo were then involved in a war of words that saw even Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso get involved, while Vinicius had to be held back by teammate Antonio Rudiger.

"Vini, Florentino Perez will kick you out," Simeone had said to the player during the match, according to multiple reports from Spanish outlets.

When Vinicius was being substituted, Simeone appeared to refer to the same thing, whilst also pointing out the whistles being made by certain fans towards Real Madrid's No. 7.

WATCH: Vinicius Jr, Diego Simeone's ugly spat

Simeone defended his actions in the media later on, stating that "what happens on the pitch, stays on the pitch".

"I have nothing to say. Ever since my playing career, I've said that what happens on the pitch stays on the pitch," he said.

On the other hand, Real Madrid boss Xabi Alonso wasn't best pleased with Simeone's actions.

"I heard what Simeone said to Vini, and I didn't like it. You can't talk like that, some things cross the line," Alonso stated after the game.

Meanwhile, Vinicius took to social media to take another pop at Diego Simeone after Real Madrid defeated Atletico 2-1.

"He has lost another qualifier match," commented Vinicius on an Instagram post after the match.

Real Madrid took an early lead as captain Fede Valverde rifled home a stunning free-kick in just the second minute of the match. Los Blancos doubled their lead courtesy of Rodrygo in the 55th minute. Atletico Madrid pulled a goal back through Alexander Sorloth in the 58th minute, but could not find an equaliser.

Real Madrid will take on arch-rivals Barcelona in the Supercopa de Espana final on Sunday.