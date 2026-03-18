Arsenal eased into the Champions League quarter-finals as Eberechi Eze's stunning strike inspired a 2-0 win over Bayer Leverkusen in the last-16 second leg on Tuesday. Often derided for winning in ugly fashion this season, Mikel Arteta's side produced a pair of eye-catching goals to seal their 3-1 aggregate victory at the Emirates Stadium. Eze broke the deadlock with a long-range rocket late in the first half and Declan Rice's composed finish killed off outclassed Leverkusen after the interval.

Arsenal needed Kai Havertz's late penalty to rescue a 1-1 draw in the first leg last week, but they were far more commanding in the rematch as they reached the quarter-finals for a third successive season.

Beaten by Paris Saint-Germain in the semi-finals last season, Arsenal will face Sporting Lisbon in the last eight after the Portuguese team's remarkable recovery from a three-goal first leg deficit to beat Bodo/Glimt 5-3 on aggregate.

The Gunners crushed Sporting 5-1 in Lisbon in the group stage last season.

Brushing aside Leverkusen was ideal preparation for Arsenal's bid to win a first trophy in six years against Manchester City in the League Cup final at Wembley on Sunday.

Quadruple-chasing Arsenal, whose last silverware came in the 2020 FA Cup, sit nine points clear of second-placed City at the top of the Premier League as they chase a first English title in 22 years.

They are also set to meet second tier Southampton in the FA Cup quarter-finals later in April.

It is shaping up to be an incredible campaign for Arsenal, who have never won the Champions League, losing their only final appearance against Barcelona in 2006.

After netting against Everton on Sunday to become the youngest goalscorer in Premier League history, 16-year-old Max Dowman was on the bench.

Arsenal had no need for the teen sensation as they put Leverkusen to the sword.

Relentless Arsenal

A tidal wave of red poured towards the Leverkusen area right from the start and Gabriel Magalhaes should have done better than head wide from Bukayo Saka's corner.

Leandro Trossard's stinging strike from the edge of the area forced a fine save from Janis Blaswich.

Attacking with intelligence and pace, Arsenal were tearing through the Leverkusen defence.

Saka headed straight at Blaswich before Trossard's low strike from close-range forced a superb save from the Leverkusen keeper.

Blaswich came to Leverkusen's rescue yet again as he blocked Trossard's close-range shot and saved Ben White's effort from the rebound.

It needed something special to beat the inspired Blaswich and Eze delivered as Arsenal's pressure was finally rewarded in the 36th minute.

Eze took a touch on the edge of the area and swivelled to unleash a blistering strike that whistled past Blaswich into the top corner.

The only thing Eze got wrong was his celebration, with the midfielder mistakenly pointing to the Adidas logo on his shirt instead of the Arsenal badge.

More importantly, the 27-year-old's first Champions League goal extended his recent revival after a disappointing start to his first season with the Gunners following his summer move from Crystal Palace.

Suffocating the life out of Leverkusen with their relentless pressing, Arsenal almost doubled their lead early in the second half as Trossard's curler flashed over.

They didn't have to wait long to finish off the Germans as Rice struck in the 63rd minute.

Stealing possession deep in the Leverkusen half, Rice advanced to the edge of the area before caressing a clinical finish past Blaswich for his first Champions League goal this season.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)