If one name has dominated trends on Twitter since Friday, it's Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese superstar's sensational return to Manchester United - coming within hours of reports suggesting that he was going to join rivals Manchester City - sent social media into a frenzy as United fans celebrated the 'homecoming' of the star attacker, who left Old Trafford to join Real Madrid in 2009. Not wanting to be left out of the 'Ronaldo-Mania', some Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises too joined in on the action.

"Everybody looks good in RED!" tweeted Punjab Kings, who don the colour themselves in the IPL.

"See Our #7," Chennai Super Kings wrote, tagging Manchester United, along with a picture of captain MS Dhoni playing football.

However, it was Rajasthan Royals who summed up the situation the best, with a hilarious meme from 'The Simpsons'.

Manchester United announced on Friday they have reached a deal to re-sign Cristiano Ronaldo from Juventus.

United's swoop capped a tumultuous 24 hours during which Ronaldo initially seemed poised to join rivals Manchester City.

"Manchester United is delighted to confirm that the club has reached agreement with Juventus for the transfer of Cristiano Ronaldo, subject to agreement of personal terms, visa and medical," United said in a statement.

Ronaldo won the first of his five Champions League titles and was first crowned the world's best player during his six years at United between 2003 and 2009.

Promoted

In total he scored 118 goals in 292 games in his first stint with the Red Devils, also winning three Premier League titles, one FA Cup and two League Cups.

(With inputs from AFP)