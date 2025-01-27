Leicester pushed Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou closer to the exit door with a 2-1 win that extended Spurs' dismal run, while Manchester United's 1-0 victory at Fulham eased the pressure on Ruben Amorim. Tottenham blew the lead on home turf as they crumbled to a sixth defeat in their last seven league games. With only one win in their last 11 top-flight matches, Postecoglou's side are languishing in 15th place, just eight points above the bottom three. It was another woeful result for the beleaguered Australian, who has faced mounting calls for his dismissal throughout a turbulent second season in charge.

Tottenham are dangerously close to being sucked into the relegation battle but Postecoglou believes his injury-ravaged squad are still fighting for him.

"When you are the manager of a football club, you can be very vulnerable and isolated. I don't feel that," said Postecoglou.

"I feel like this group of players, not for me, are giving everything for the club. I have a group of staff that is really committed. I focus on that."

Richarlison had headed the home side in front but two goals in four minutes at the start of the second half from Jamie Vardy and Bilal El Khannouss ended Leicester's seven-game losing streak in the league.

While Postecoglou fights to save his job, Leicester manager Ruud van Nistelrooy can breathe a little easier over his own future.

Leicester are now one place and one point above the relegation zone.

"It's a massive win," said Van Nistelrooy. "The players are buying into it. I can only be very proud of this team."

Man Utd's lucky break

Any notion United could be dragged into a relegation battle now appears gone after Lisandro Martinez's deflected strike ground out a much-needed victory at Fulham for the Red Devils.

Chances were at a premium for both sides until the Argentinian's effort flicked off Sasa Lukic to loop over Bernd Leno.

Joachim Andersen had a header cleared off the line by Toby Collyer as the visitors held out for a victory which lifts United up to 12th.

Aston Villa's hopes of Champions League qualification for a second consecutive season were dented as an under-strength West Ham battled back to earn a 1-1 draw in Birmingham.

Jacob Ramsey's strike was just reward for a fast start by Unai Emery's side.

Graham Potter was forced to name four full-backs in his starting line-up for the injury-hit Hammers, who were without captain Jarrod Bowen.

However, the visitors rallied in the second half and were unfortunate not to take all three points after Emerson Palmieri's header levelled.

Lucas Paqueta thought he had won the game in stoppage time, but Tomas Soucek had strayed offside before teeing up the Brazilian to quell Potter's jubilant celebration on the touchline.

Villa remain in eighth, four points off the top four, while West Ham sit 14th.

Brentford benefitted from penalty controversy to beat Crystal Palace 2-1 at Selhurst Park.

Thomas Frank's team earned a 66th minute spot-kick when Maxence Lacroix fouled Nathan Collins.

Bryan Mbeumo's spot-kick hit the post, but Palace's reprieve was short-lived as VAR ruled Marc Guehi had encroached before the shot.

The Brentford forward gratefully accepted his second chance by sending Palace keeper Dean Henderson the wrong way for his 14th goal this season.

Kevin Schade netted in the 80th minute for Brentford before Palace winger Romain Esse came off the bench to score with his first touch on his debut five minutes later.

