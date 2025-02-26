Chelsea moved into the Premier League's top four with a 4-0 demolition of hapless Southampton, but Aston Villa's hopes of Champions League football next season diminished after a 4-1 defeat at Crystal Palace. After a run of three consecutive defeats, Chelsea badly needed a response against bottom-of-the-table Saints, who are set for an immediate return to the Championship. The Blues duly delivered with three first-half goals through Christopher Nkunku, Pedro Neto and Levi Colwill for just a third league win 11 games.

Before kick-off at Stamford Bridge, a small band of Chelsea fans gathered to protest against the club's owners over the club's form and discontent over ticket prices.

Once the action got underway, it was a much-needed comfortable evening for Enzo Maresca's men which the Italian will hope can restore confidence among his squad.

Nkunku took his tally for the season to 14 but only three of those have come in the Premier League as he has often had to play reserve to the injured Nicolas Jackson.

The Frenchman stooped to head in a corner at the back post before teeing up Neto to blast home a second.

Colwill headed in Neto's free-kick to make the points safe before the break.

Marc Cucurella rounded off the scoring with a calm finish from teenager Tyrique George's cross.

Advertisement

"We needed that, the fans needed that and the club needed that so we are happy," said Maresca.

"The priority is to bring this club to where this club should be - the Champions League. It will be like this until the end of the season - we will be up and down and we need to be ready."

Victory takes Chelsea two points above Manchester City into fourth.

Thanks to English clubs' strong performance in European competition this season, a top-five finish is likely to be enough for a place in next season's Champions League.

Advertisement

Eagles soaring

Villa had rejuvenated their hopes of a second consecutive season in Europe's elite competition after beating Chelsea on Saturday.

But Unai Emery's men have won just one of their last seven league games after a capitulation at Selhurst Park.

"After today, with a loss, it is difficult to try to explain everything," said Emery.

"We have to move on and be motivated in the competitions - FA Cup and Champions League and get the balance in the Premier League."

Ismaila Sarr's first-half opener was cancelled out early in the second period by Morgan Rogers.

Jean-Philippe Mateta quickly restored Palace's advantage before Sarr and Eddie Nketiah maintained the Eagles fine form.

Oliver Glasner's side have won seven of their last nine games to rise to 12th, just six points behind Villa in 10th.

Brighton won the battle of the south coast clubs with ambitions of European football next season, over Bournemouth 2-1.

Joao Pedro won and converted a penalty on 12 minutes to give the Seagulls the lead.

A wonder strike from Justin Kluivert levelled for the Cherries, but Danny Welbeck's winner moved the sides level on points.

Bournemouth sit seventh on goal difference with Brighton in eighth, but now just one point behind fifth-placed City.

Wolves missed the chance to pull further clear of the relegation zone after a 2-1 home defeat to Fulham.

A fast start to both halves saw the visitors take the points as Ryan Sessegnon struck inside the first minute and Rodrigo Muniz got the winner two minutes into the second period.

Wolves remain five points above the bottom three.

League leaders Liverpool can take another step towards just their second title in 35 years when they host Newcastle on Wednesday.

Second faces third as Arsenal visit Nottingham Forest, while Tottenham host City.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)