Arsenal reestablished a five-point lead at the top of the Premier League as the Gunners overcame 10-man Chelsea 2-1 on Sunday, while Benjamin Sesko fired Manchester United up to third with victory over Crystal Palace. Defenders William Saliba and Jurrien Timber got Arsenal's goals as Chelsea's ill-discipline saw them lose ground in the battle for a place in next season's Champions League after Pedro Neto was sent off 20 minutes from time. The Blues could not cope with Arsenal's prowess from corners as Mikel Arteta's men edged closer to a first league title in 22 years.

Saliba forced home the opening goal on 21 minutes after Gabriel Magalhaes headed Eberechi Eze's delivery back across goal.

Chelsea levelled from a corner of their own when Pedro Hincapie turned Reece James' cross into his own net.

Timber's winner just after the hour mark was the 16th goal Arsenal have scored from a corner in the Premier League this season -- equalling the competition record.

The Dutch international headed into an empty net after Robert Sanchez got caught underneath Declan Rice's ball in.

Neto then became the ninth Chelsea player to see red this season for two quickfire bookings.

Chelsea had a late equaliser ruled out for offside but defeat leaves Liam Rosenior's men three points outside the top five, who will almost certainly secure a place in next season's Champions League.

Second-placed Manchester City still have a game in hand on Arsenal and home advantage when the sides meet in the league next month.

But Arsenal have quietened questions over their ability to handle the pressure of the title race over the past week after also defeating Tottenham in last weekend's north London derby.

"We are really happy because we know we had two difficult games in the last week or so. The attitude and willingness to go for it and be dominant, I am happy with it," said Arteta.

Sesko rewards Carrick faith

Sesko was handed his first start in seven games since Michael Carrick took charge at Old Trafford and rewarded his boss with another vital goal to edge United closer to a return to the Champions League with a 2-1 win.

Palace had taken an early lead at Old Trafford when Maxence Lacroix outmuscled Leny Yoro to guide in a header from Brennan Johnson's corner.

But United hit back to remain unbeaten under Carrick and take their tally to 19 points from a possible 21.

The game swung on one incident as Lacroix was sent off and conceded a penalty for pulling back Matheus Cunha just before the hour mark.

Bruno Fernandes confidently stroked the resulting spot-kick past former team-mate Dean Henderson.

Fernandes was then the creator for the second as his curling cross was powered in by Sesko for his seventh goal in his last eight appearances.

"It feels like a big result," said Fernandes. "We were behind and had to show some character."

No Tudor turnaround for Tottenham

Tottenham remain perilously poised just four points above the relegation zone as interim boss Igor Tudor again failed to halt their alarming slide after a 2-1 defeat at Fulham.

"We were not good, (we) lacked everything attacking and defending," said Tudor after two defeats in his two games in charge.

"There are problems here, big problems. We need to stay calm, believe in what we are doing in training, and get out (of trouble), staying all together."

Harry Wilson and Alex Iwobi gave Fulham a deserved half-time lead as they moved up to ninth and back into contention for European football next season.

Richarlison headed in a late consolation for Tottenham, but they remain the only Premier League side without a win in 2026.

The one crumb of comfort for Spurs was defeat for relegation rivals Nottingham Forest, 2-1 at Brighton.

All three goals arrived in the first 15 minutes as Diego Gomez and Danny Welbeck netted for the Seagulls either side of Morgan Gibbs-White's reply.

Forest sit two points above the drop zone ahead of a daunting trip to Manchester City on Wednesday.

