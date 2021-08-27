Putting an end to the ongoing saga, Manchester United has officially announced that they have reached an agreement with Juventus for the transfer of Cristiano Ronaldo. "Manchester United is delighted to confirm that the club has reached agreement with Juventus for the transfer of Cristiano Ronaldo, subject to agreement of personal terms, visa and medical," the club said in a statement. "Cristiano, a five-time Ballon d'Or winner, has so far won over 30 major trophies during his career, including five UEFA Champions League titles, four FIFA Club World Cups, seven league titles in England, Spain and Italy, and the European Championship for his native Portugal," the statement added.

Ronaldo had scored 118 goals in 292 games across all competitions for United during his first stint at the club from 2003 to 2009. He notably won the Champions League title in 2008 and three Premier League titles as part of a star-studded side managed by the legendary Alex Ferguson.