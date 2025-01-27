Aston Villa boss Unai Emery is ready to make a move for Villarreal defender Juan Foyth as he searches for a new centre-back. Emery wants to bolster his defensive options before the end of the January transfer window after Diego Carlos' move to Fenerbahce and Pau Torres' injury. Villa suffered another injury blow during Sunday's 1-1 draw against West Ham when Tyrone Mings limped off with a knee problem in just his 10th game back after a 445-day absence with an ACL.

Villa have been linked with former Tottenham defender Foyth, who played under Emery at Villarreal, and the Spaniard wouldn't rule out a potential swoop.

"Monchi (Villa's sporting director) and the club are looking at different players, the profile," Emery said.

"Of course I know Juan Foyth because I worked with him. He is one player, with his quality, he can unite and play with the qualities and the performance we want to add in the squad."

Mings left the pitch in tears after suffering the injury to his left knee just after the half-hour mark.

But he returned to watch the second half in a happier mood, smiling and giving fans the thumbs up.

Emery said initial tests showed it was not a serious injury.

"The first tests we did, I think it is not a really bad injury or thinking it will be a long time," he said.

"Tomorrow we will test again and we will know how important the injury is. Hopefully not a lot."

Villa's draw was a dent to their Premier League top four hopes in another example of their Champions League hangover.

It was the sixth time Villa have failed to win in the league after a midweek European game this season.

But they have little time to dwell on that setback before Wednesday's Champions League showdown with Celtic, where a win could earn Emery's men automatic qualification for the last 16.

Villa sit ninth and if they finish outside the top eight in the Champions League, they will have to enter a play-off round to reach the last 16.

