Paris Saint-Germain eased into the French Cup quarter-finals on Tuesday with a 2-0 win over Le Mans as Dunkerque shocked Lille on penalties and Brest earned a last-gasp 2-1 win over Troyes. Defending champions and solid Ligue 1 leaders, PSG lined out with an overhauled side ahead of a busy February in which they are also through to the Champions League knockout phase play-off. Desire Doue opened the scoring after 25 minutes after poor Le Mans defending before Bradley Barcola slotted in the second after 71 minutes.

France international defender Presnel Kimpembe made his return after a two-year injury absence coming onto the pitch after 81 minutes.

Although winter recruit Khvicha Kvaratskhelia still needs time to adapt to Luis Enrique's game, the Parisians lived up to their tag as favourites to lift their 16th French Cup trophy.

PSG coach Luis Enrique said: "Our team is mature and has resources.

"I'm lucky to have this team with me. Goncalo Ramos played a very good match, Bradley Barcola showed his usual flow."

"We have to give confidence to all the players, the level is increasing and is high.

"We have to give minutes of play to the players to gain confidence but I am not here to give them as a gift, we want to win all competitions, I really like this team," he added.

Ligue 1 side Lille lost a match that they dominated largely due to squandered chances against Dunkerque, fourth in Ligue 2.

Portuguese midfielder Andre Gomes had put Lille ahead after 85 minutes before Dutch striker Kay Tejan equalised after 96 minutes of play to force a penalty shootout.

An enormous performance from Dunkerque goalkeeper Ewen Jaouen ensured a 5-4 penalty win to put the northern port side through.

Brest, eighth in Ligue 1, are also through with Abdallah Sima scoring a last-gasp winner for the Brittany side.

Ibrahim Salah had opened after 49 minutes but Hugo Magnetti bundled into his own net to throw Troyes a lifeline six minutes later.

Sima sealed victory for Eric Roy's men in added time by taking a free kick with the outside of his foot.

Brest face PSG next Tuesday in the first leg of the Champions League round of 16 play-off having lost 5-2 to them in Ligue 1 at the weekend.

