Yassine Cheuko, the personal bodyguard of Lionel Messi, has become a viral sensation, ever since the Argentine World Cup-winning captain's move to Major League Soccer (MLS) side Inter Miami. During Inter Miami's matches, Cheuko can be often seen standing close to pitch side, in order to protect the former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star from fans and intruders. On Monday, Inter Miami defeated Sporting San Miguelito 3-1 in a pre-season game in Panama. However, a fan took Cheuko out after entering the pitch to meet Messi.

As the fan sprinted towards Messi, Cheuka tried to stop him from doing so. However, while trying to change direction, the slipped and accidentally slide-tackled Cheuko in the process.

The fan then hugged Messi before Cheuko got up and took him away from the Argentine skipper. A video of the same incident has gone viral on social media.

Someone finally defeated Messi's bodyguard pic.twitter.com/qQzJX85I93 — Castro1021 (@Castro1021) February 3, 2025

Ever since Messi moved to the United States, his safety has been the utmost priority for Inter Miami, and owner David Beckham reportedly recommended Cheuko for the role.

As per multiple reports, Cheuko earns a salary of $3.5 million per year to guard the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner. There have been other claims made about Cheuko, including his military background. Reports have even suggested that Cheuko is an ex-Navy SEAL

However, Inter Miami owner Gerardo 'Tata' Martino rubbished those claims during a press conference on Monday.

"He had never been to the United States. He wasn't in the war or part of the U.S. military," said Martino, the former Barcelona and Argentina head coach.

"Reports become a giant smoke bomb that is false and can cause issues for a good person."

For the unversed, Cheuko hails from Paris and has a background in MMA. Cheuko had a stint with Tiger Muay Thai gym in Thailand. Luis Aguirre Elias, Cheuko's trained, confirmed his professional fights in a recent report.

Advertisement

In fact, Cheuko has been associated with Messi since his PSG days.