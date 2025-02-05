Two of the greatest footballers of all time, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi dominated the global football spectrum for about 15 years. The two didn't just sweep the majority of team awards with their clubs but also shone in the individual spotlight. Over the years, Ronaldo went on to clinch the coveted Ballon d'Or title 5 times, while Messi took the individual honour home on 7 occasions. There remain very few things separating Messi and Ronaldo on the football scale, but it's the Argentine who has the edge when it comes to individual awards.

Ronaldo, in an interview with Spanish outlet La Sexta, admitted that he used to feel anguished upon seeing Messi beat him to the award on certain occasions. But has learned to process the emotion in a healthier way, saying the Ballon d'Or award has lost its credibility.

During the interview, Ronaldo also reiterated his stance in the 2024 Ballon d'Or, saying Real Madrid forward Vinicius Jr. should've won the accolade over Manchester City midfielder Rodri.

"There is no credibility, Vinicius should be the Ballon d'Or winner. I have felt it many times and I felt angry. Over time I understood it, these are battles that you cannot win," he said.

"Something often has to happen to you for you to appreciate everything you've been through. I'm such a competitive person that sometimes I forget what I've achieved. If someone else were in my position, I would have quit football 10 years ago. I'm different," he further said.

Ronaldo also declared himself as the absolute 'GOAT' of the game, saying he hasn't seen anyone as good as himself, even though some people may prefer Messi, Pele or even Diego Maradona.

“Taste is one thing, saying this, that or that, whether you prefer Messi, Pele or Maradona, I hear it and I respect it but to say that Cristiano isn't complete is a lie. I'm the most complete. I don't see anyone better than me and I tell you that with all my heart,” he said.

