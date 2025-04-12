Ange Postecoglou insists the person leaking information about Tottenham injuries and team selections is not one of his players. Postecoglou claimed there is a mole at the club after social media speculation about Wilson Odobert being sidelined for Thursday's Europa League quarter-final draw against Eintracht Frankfurt with a hamstring injury. Odobert was eventually named as an unused substitute for the first leg in north London, but the latest leaking of information at Tottenham prompted Postecoglou to go public with his grievances.

The under-fire Australian's team are languishing in 14th place in the Premier League ahead of Sunday's trip to Wolves.

And Postecoglou is convinced someone outside of the squad is trying to undermine his bid to avoid the sack.

"It's been going on for a while. It started last year. We thought we had nipped it in the bud but it's still consistently coming out at different times," he told reporters on Friday.

"You try to keep the circle of information pretty tight. I don't understand why people would do it, especially if they're so-called in our camp because I don't know how it's helpful to us. It certainly doesn't seem to be helpful to us.

"It's not agents. Definitely not agents. The stuff that is coming out is pretty specific. The language used is not used by agents. It's definitely not the players."

Postecoglou has endured a difficult second season in charge, with Tottenham's last hope of ending their 17-year trophy drought resting with the Europa League.

The leaker is the latest issue for the former Celtic boss, who is unhappy that private medical information about players has been allowed to become public knowledge.

"Even though we're in the world of football and I know everyone thinks these things should be carte blanche in terms of information flow, I'm still very respectful in terms of medical records and how much information we actually give on certain things," he said.

"Sometimes players don't want that information disclosed, it's as simple as that. The fact that it is getting out is unacceptable, from a club perspective, because it doesn't help us and from an individual's perspective because it doesn't help him.

"As a club, I just think, I've got enough challenges out there without adding more to ours.

"We'll deal with it internally. Like you deal with anything. You do the right thing and deal with it."

Postecoglou joked he had turned into fictional detective Jack Reacher to find out the source of the leak.

"There's always a bit of detective work in football management. I think it's a cultural thing. I'm big on creating a culture of success and I don't think successful organisations behave in that manner," he said.

"That's the bit that we're constantly, not just me, but the other people in the club are trying to change and trying to get the club to a place where there is a real strong mentality and identity of who we are and protect that."

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)