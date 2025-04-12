The Netherlands attacker Xavi Simons scored twice as RB Leipzig held on to beat Wolfsburg 3-2 to move up to the fourth and final Champions League berth in the German Bundesliga table. Simons netted either side of the break taking Leipzig above Mainz, who head to lowly Hoffenheim on Saturday. The 21-year-old's contributions came after Lois Openda's 11th-minute opener but before Wolfsburg gave the visitors to the Volkswagen Arena a real scare. Just before the hour mark defender Kilian Fischer cut the deficit to two goals before attacker Andreas Skov Olsen slashed it to one with a quarter of an hour to play.

Leipzig held on however and even replaced Simons with midfielder Amadou Haidara with five minutes to play to close off the game.

Wolfsburg stay in 12th place, six points off the Conference League spots with five games to go after losing a fourth straight game.

The highlight from the German top-flight is Bayern Munich's home 'Klassiker' with Borussia Dortmund with both sides facing Champions League elimination before quarter-final second legs next week.

