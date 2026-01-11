Barcelona vs Real Madrid, Spanish Super Cup Final LIVE: Barcelona square off against arch-rivals Real Madrid in a highly-anticipated El Clasico Supercopa de Espana final on Sunday night in Jeddah. Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso has taken the bold call to keep Kylian Mbappe on the bench, with the French forward recently returning from injury. Alonso is in the hunt for his first title as Real Madrid boss. On the other hand, Hansi Flick's Barcelona are eyeing revenge, having lost earlier in the season to Real Madrid in La Liga.
Barcelona vs Real Madrid LIVE Score, El Clasico Supercopa de Espana Final LIVE Updates, straight from King Abdullah Sports City, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia:
Supercopa de Espana Final LIVE: Joan Garcia in terrific form
Raphinha, Lamine Yamal and Pedri have all had good seasons so far for Barcelona, but arguably the team's best player has been goalkeeper Joan Garcia. Signed in the summer, Garcia has made incredible saves in several matches already, and has grown into an indispensable player for the club.
Barcelona vs Real Madrid Final LIVE: Vinicius eyes Ronaldo's record
If Vinicius gets 2 or more goal contributions tonight, he will become the player with the most goal contributions in finals in Real Madrid history. Currently, Vinicius has 15 G/A in finals.
Most G/A in finals for Real Madrid:
16: Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema, Ferenc Puskas
15: Vinicius Jr
El Clasico LIVE: Vinicius Jr's rough patch
Real Madrid forward Vinicius Jr has gone 16 consecutive matches without scoring a goal, in what is his roughest patch of form in recent years. The Brazilian's performances have not been up to the standard that saw him contending for the Ballon d'Or in 2024. Can he break the duck tonight?
El Clasico LIVE: Barcelona in great form
FC Barcelona are in fantastic form. Hansi Flick's side have not lost a match in more than a month, and have not even conceded a single goal in their last five games. However, if any team can break the run, surely it's Real Madrid, who are one of only four teams to beat Barcelona this season.
Barcelona vs Real Madrid LIVE: Why is Mbappe not playing?
Real Madrid's top-scorer Kylian Mbappe missed the semi-final against Atletico Madrid due to a left knee sprain. However, he arrived in Saudi Arabia ahead of the final after making a swifter recovery than expected. It's not enough to start, but he will almost certainly come on as a substitute.
Supercopa de Espana Final LIVE: Fourth consecutive El Clasico final
This is the fourth straight El Clasico final in the Supercopa de Espana. In the last three seasons, the winner of the Supercopa has also gone on to win the La Liga title. That could be an omen both sides look to capitalize on tonight.
Barcelona vs Real Madrid Final LIVE: Barcelona playing XI
Not much of a surprise with regards to Barcelona's playing XI. Ferran Torres starts up top, with Lamine Yamal and Raphinha on either side. Fermin Lopez starts ahead of Dani Olmo. Pau Cubarsi and Eric Garcia is the centre-back pairing.
January 11, 2026
Barcelona vs Real Madrid Final LIVE: Real Madrid playing XI
Okay, this is interesting. Real Madrid had initially posted on social media that Gonzalo Garcia was not in the playing XI. However, that post has been deleted, and their latest official post states that Gonzalo is IN. Kylian Mbappe on the bench, having recently returned from injury.
Supercopa de Espana Final LIVE: Hello and welcome!
A very warm welcome to one and all for the live coverage of the Supercopa de Espana final! It is El Clasico - it's Barcelona against Real Madrid, as the two Spanish giants battle for the first trophy of the 2025-26 season.
Stay tuned to NDTV Sports for all the live updates from the match.