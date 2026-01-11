Barcelona vs Real Madrid LIVE Streaming, El Clasico: Barcelona and Real Madrid meet again in the Spanish Super Cup final. This is the fourth straight time for the rivals at the showpiece since the competition adopted a four-team format in 2020 and moved to Saudi Arabia. The match is also a repeat of last season's Copa del Rey final, which Barcelona won 3-2 after extra time in April. Real Madrid won the first meeting between the sides this season 2-1 at the Santiago Bernabeu in October.

Barcelona arrived in Saudi Arabia as La Liga top-scorer with a four-point lead over their main rival, while questions remain over the future of Xabi Alonso as Real Madrid coach.

Alonso's side beat Atletico Madrid in the second semifinal, but Atletico was the better team, and only poor finishing and the goalkeeping of Thibaut Courtois kept Atletico at bay.

Barcelona are unlikely to be as wasteful if presented with similar chances, especially with Lamine Yamal fresh after playing only the closing minutes of his side's comfortable win over Athletic Bilbao.

When will the Barcelona vs Real Madrid, Spanish Super Cup final take place?

The Barcelona vs Real Madrid, Spanish Super Cup final will take place on Monday, January 12 (IST).

Where will the Barcelona vs Real Madrid, Spanish Super Cup final be held?

The Barcelona vs Real Madrid, Spanish Super Cup final will be held at the King Abdullah Sport City Stadium, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

What time will the Barcelona vs Real Madrid, Spanish Super Cup final start?

The Barcelona vs Real Madrid, Spanish Super Cup final will start at 12:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels in India will show the live telecast of Barcelona vs Real Madrid, Spanish Super Cup final?

The Barcelona vs Real Madrid, Spanish Super Cup final will not be live televised in India.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Barcelona vs Real Madrid, Spanish Super Cup final in India?

The Barcelona vs Real Madrid, Spanish Super Cup final will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website in India.

