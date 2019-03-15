 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Football

India To Host 2020 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup

Updated: 15 March 2019 23:27 IST

The development comes after India played hosts to FIFA U-17 men's World Cup.

India To Host 2020 FIFA U-17 Women
India will host the U-17 Women's World Cup in 2020. © AFP

India will host the 2020 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup, FIFA confirmed in a statement on Friday. The decision to award the rights to India was taken at the FIFA Council meeting in Miami. It will be an opportunity of a lifetime for the India women's team to leave a mark on the world's football map. The women from Spain will put their title on defence when India play hosts to the biennial showpiece. Spain defeated Mexico in the U-17 Women's World Cup in Uruguay 2018 to lift the prestigious title while New Zealand and Canada finished third and fourth respectively.

The development comes after India played hosts to FIFA U-17 men's World Cup. Javier Ceppi, the then U-17 men's World Cup tournament director congratulated India after the development with a tweet saying, "amazing news for India and the women's game". 

The India men's team were knocked out in the group stages of the U-17 World Cup, with their only goal in the marquee tournament coming against Colombia.

England went to seal the U-17 World Cup in India, 2017 with Spain finishing as the runners-up. Heavyweight Brazil, devoid of their star Vinicius Jr. finished at the third spot while Mali surprised one and all to finish fourth.

 

Comments
Topics : India Football
Get the latest IPL 2019 news, check out the IPL 2019 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • It will be a golden opportunity for the India women's team
  • The women from Spain will put their title on defence
  • England went to seal the U-17 World Cup in India
Related Articles
Big Question Mark Over ISL
Big Question Mark Over ISL's Future If I-League Clubs Are Ignored: Bhaichung Bhutia
India To Start Preparations For Under-23 AFC Championship
India To Start Preparations For Under-23 AFC Championship
Stephen Constantine Steps Down As India Coach After AFC Asian Cup Exit
Stephen Constantine Steps Down As India Coach After AFC Asian Cup Exit
Asian Cup 2019: Bahrain Score Last-Gasp Penalty To Break Indian Hearts
Asian Cup 2019: Bahrain Score Last-Gasp Penalty To Break Indian Hearts
AFC Asian Cup 2019, India vs Bahrain Highlights Football Score: Bahrain Score Last-Gasp Penalty To Break Indian Hearts
AFC Asian Cup 2019, India vs Bahrain Highlights Football Score: Bahrain Score Last-Gasp Penalty To Break Indian Hearts
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.