India To Host 2020 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup

India will host the 2020 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup, FIFA confirmed in a statement on Friday. The decision to award the rights to India was taken at the FIFA Council meeting in Miami. It will be an opportunity of a lifetime for the India women's team to leave a mark on the world's football map. The women from Spain will put their title on defence when India play hosts to the biennial showpiece. Spain defeated Mexico in the U-17 Women's World Cup in Uruguay 2018 to lift the prestigious title while New Zealand and Canada finished third and fourth respectively.

The development comes after India played hosts to FIFA U-17 men's World Cup. Javier Ceppi, the then U-17 men's World Cup tournament director congratulated India after the development with a tweet saying, "amazing news for India and the women's game".

We are delighted to announce that India has been confirmed as the host of the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup in 2020 #ShePower #BackTheBlue #IndianFootball — Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) March 15, 2019

@IndianFootball will host the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup 2020. Amazing news for India and the women's game!!! — Javier Ceppi (@JavierCeppi) March 15, 2019

The India men's team were knocked out in the group stages of the U-17 World Cup, with their only goal in the marquee tournament coming against Colombia.

England went to seal the U-17 World Cup in India, 2017 with Spain finishing as the runners-up. Heavyweight Brazil, devoid of their star Vinicius Jr. finished at the third spot while Mali surprised one and all to finish fourth.