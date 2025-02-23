Real Madrid vs Girona LIVE Streaming, La Liga: Real Madrid will hope to stay toe-to-toe with Barcelona as they take on Girona in La Liga. With Barcelona and Atletico Madrid both winning their games, Real Madrid would be aiming to beat previous season's over-achievers Girona. Real Madrid enter the gam after a dominant 3-1 home win against Manchester City, and have the luxury of playing at home again. Girona, on the other hand, are presently 11th, in what is a close-knit mid-table in the league. Real will be without the services of Jude Bellingham, who received a controversial red card in their last La Liga game.

When will the Real Madrid vs Girona, La Liga match take place?

The Real Madrid vs Girona, La Liga match will take place on Sunday, February 23 (IST).

Where will the Real Madrid vs Girona, La Liga match take place?

The Real Madrid vs Girona, La Liga match will take place at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid, Spain.

What time will the Real Madrid vs Girona, La Liga match start?

The Real Madrid vs Girona, La Liga match will start at 8:45 PM IST.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the Real Madrid vs Girona, La Liga match?

The Real Madrid vs Girona, La Liga match will not be televised live in India.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Real Madrid vs Girona, La Liga match?

The Real Madrid vs Girona, La Liga match will be live streamed on the GXR World app and website.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)