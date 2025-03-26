England captain Harry Kane believes he can become his country's longest-serving international and cap his career with World Cup glory in 2026. The 31-year-old striker made his 105th appearance in Monday's 3-0 qualifying win over Latvia, also finding the net for his 71st international goal. That game was Kane's 105th in England colours to stand just 20 games behind goalkeeper Peter Shilton's all-time national record. "It's definitely there. I've made it clear I want to play for England as long as possible," said Kane.

"Of course leading up to the World Cup, there are plenty of games before then and hopefully eight games in that tournament.

"It's 10 years this week (Thursday) since I played for England for the first time. It's been a great journey, a lot of ups, a lot of downs."

He added: "Now it's a new era, a new chapter and I'm even more excited to hopefully have more years here and get far in tournaments and have those special moments in this country and try to give the fans what we all so desperately want, which is to win a major trophy."

Meanwhile, Kane said players do not have a voice when it comes to scheduling but he would never refuse to play as he goes in search of trophies.

With an increased Champions League schedule, a bigger World Cup and the recent expansion of the European Championship, top players are playing more games than ever.

Kane's Bayern Munich club are in contention for the Champions League and involved in this summer's revamped Club World Cup.

With an international window sandwiched in between, Kane could go without a meaningful summer break.

"I don't think the players are listened to that much, if I'm totally honest. But also everyone wants their piece, their tournament, their prize, and the players are kind of the people who have to get on with it," he said.

"But it is what it is. I love playing football, so I'm never going to complain about playing football.

"I think if you manage it well, with your coaches and your manager and your clubs, there are ways of getting more rest in certain moments."

