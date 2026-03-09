Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker was not part of the 21-man player squad that travelled to Turkey on Monday for the round-of-16 match against Galatasaray in the Champions League.

No reason was immediately given for the Brazil international's absence ahead of Tuesday's game in Istanbul.

Alisson played the full match in Liverpool's most recent outing, a 3-1 win at Wolverhampton in the FA Cup on Friday.

Georgia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili is likely to deputize for Alisson.

Mamardashvili already played at Galatasaray this season when he came on as a substitute to replace Alisson in the second half of Liverpool's 1-0 loss in September.

The Georgian goalkeeper went on to play in the next three Champions League rounds, which were wins against Eintracht Frankfurt and Real Madrid, then a 4-1 loss at home to PSV Eindhoven.