FIFA Boosts World Cup Prize Money To USD 400 Million

Updated: 27 October 2017 18:40 IST

The purse at the previous edition in Brazil was USD 358 million.

The 32 teams competing at 2018 World Cup will share USD 400 million in prize money. © AFP

The 32 national teams competing at the 2018 World Cup will share USD 400 million (344 million euros) in prize money, a 12 percent increase from the 2014 tournament, FIFA said on Friday. The purse at the previous edition in Brazil was USD 358 million -- USD 35 million of which was awarded to champions Germany, with runners-up Argentina pocketing USD 25 million.

By contrast, countries who failed to advance beyond the group stage received USD 8 million.

At a meeting of the FIFA council in Kolkata, world football's governing body also approved a decision to enhance the bidding regulations for the 2026 World Cup and appointed members of the bid evaluation task force.

Dates for several upcoming FIFA tournaments, including next year's Club World Cup in the United Arab Emirates and the 2019 Women's World Cup in France, were also confirmed.

The 2018 Club World Cup will run from December 12 to 22, while the Women's World Cup in 2019 is scheduled to start on June 7 with the final to take place on July 7.

