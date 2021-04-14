Manchester City, the Premier League runaway leaders, have the upper hand going into the second-leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie against Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday night (local time). Phil Foden's 90th minute strike helped Manchester City edge past Borussia Dortmund 2-1 in the first-leg at the Etihad Stadium last week. Manchester City have never won the Champions League and manager Pep Guardiola has his eyes set on the trophy for several years now. Ahead of the all-important clash against Dortmund, Guardiola rested several key players against Leeds United at the weekend and they paid the price, suffering a shock 2-1 defeat. Borussia Dortmund skipper Marco Reus scored the all important away goal in the first-leg to keep their hopes alive. Erling Haaland, the top-scorer in the competition this season with 10 goals, failed to score but was involved in his side's solitary goal. Although City have the advantage from the first-leg, they have surrendered their lead on quite a few occasions in the past and need to be extra-cautious against a team like Dortmund which has so many young attacking talents, like Jadon Sancho and Haaland, who can tear any defence apart.

Where will Borussia Dortmund vs Manchester City Champions League match be played?

The Borussia Dortmund vs Manchester City Champions League match will be played at Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund, Germany.

When will Borussia Dortmund vs Manchester City Champions League match be played?

The Borussia Dortmund vs Manchester City Champions League match will be played on Thursday, April 15.

What time will Borussia Dortmund vs Manchester City Champions League match begin?

The Borussia Dortmund vs Manchester City Champions League match will begin at 12:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Borussia Dortmund vs Manchester City Champions League match begin?

The Borussia Dortmund vs Manchester City Champions League match will be broadcast on Sony Pictures Sports Network.

Where to watch live streaming of Borussia Dortmund vs Manchester City Champions League match?

The live streaming for Borussia Dortmund vs Manchester City Champions League match will be available on Sony Liv.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)