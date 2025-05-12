Paris Saint-Germain forward Ousmane Dembele was named the Ligue 1 player of the year on Sunday, after leading the club to a 13th French title and the Champions League final. Dembele is the top scorer in Ligue 1 this season with 21 goals and has struck 33 times in 46 matches across all competitions, including eight goals in Europe. He succeeds Kylian Mbappe who won the prize five times in a row before departing for Real Madrid at the end of last season.

Luis Enrique earned coach of the year honours at the UNFP (French players' union) Trophies gala, while Desire Doue took home the prize for the best young player in Ligue 1.

Lille's Lucas Chevalier denied PSG a clean sweep of the accolades as he beat Gianluigi Donnarumma to the best goalkeeper award.

PSG are on course for a treble after easing to an 11th Ligue 1 title in 13 years. They will play Inter Milan in the Champions League final on May 31, a week after facing Reims in the French Cup showpiece.

