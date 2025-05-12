Barcelona completed a clean sweep against Real Madrid in the 2024-25 season, winning all four El Clasicos against their arch rivals. The season's final Clasico took place on Sunday as Barcelona and Real Madrid squared off for the final time in La Liga. Real Madrid's French forward Kylian Mbappe was on song in the high-profile fixture, scoring a hat-trick. But, it wasn't enough to prevent Barcelona from clinching a 4-3 victory. Barca youngster Lamine Yamal was also influential in the game, scoring his side's second goal, post which, he unleashed the 'Calma' celebration, seemingly to mock Cristiano Ronaldo and Mbappe.

The Calma celebration was first brought on the field by Real Madrid legend Ronaldo, a player Mbappe idolises. After the Calma celebration, Yamal also copied Mbappe's trademark celebration, mocking the Frenchman too.

"It's not been easy for us to work on some things in training. I know that we have to improve (defensively) and we will do it next season," Flick told reporters.

Barcelona play with a high defensive line and Kylian Mbappe, who scored a hat-trick and two disallowed goals, and Vinicius Junior breached it several times.

At the other end, his team's talented attacking stars have put 16 goals past Real Madrid in four meetings this season, Barca triumphing every time.

The Catalans were also ousted by Inter 7-6 on aggregate in the Champions League and have arguably been the most entertaining side in Europe this season.

"For me, it's not always fun, sometimes I really suffer a lot," admitted Flick.

"I'm really happy with what we are doing (in general), and of course, football is a game of making mistakes.

"Hopefully, we can make things better and make fewer mistakes."

Flick said he did not blame his defenders for the team's struggles to keep goals out, and that it was more of a systematic issue.

"I think this journey that we started last year, it's not over -- I know that we have to improve a lot in defence," added the coach.

"It has nothing to do with the back four. When we make mistakes, Real have fantastic offensive players."

Barcelona can wrap up the title with a win at local rivals Espanyol on Thursday, or before if Madrid lose against Real Mallorca on Wednesday.

