After a nail-biting first semi-final match between Italy and Spain, England and Denmark will face each other in another exciting last four Euro 2020 fixture. The Harry Kane-led side will be looking to continue their good form after their quarter-final win against Ukraine, where they scored four goals to register an overwhelming victory. Denmark, on the other hand, edged past a strong Czech Republic side 2-1 in their quarter-final fixture. The winner of this game will face Roberto Mancini-managed Italy, who booked a place in the final of the European Championships after a 4-2 win through a penalty shootout, as both teams ended 1-1 in the allotted 90 minutes of play and two halves of extra time.

Where will the England vs Denmark semi-final UEFA Euro 2020 match be played?

The England vs Denmark semi-final UEFA Euro 2020 match will be played at the Wembley Stadium in England.

When will the England vs Denmark semi-final UEFA Euro 2020 match be played?

The England vs Denmark semi-final UEFA Euro 2020 match will be played on Thursday, July 8.

What time will the England vs Denmark semi-final UEFA Euro 2020 match begin?

The England vs Denmark semi-final UEFA Euro 2020 match will begin at 12:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the England vs Denmark semi-final UEFA Euro 2020 match?

The England vs Denmark semi-final UEFA Euro 2020 match will be broadcasted live on Sony Sports Network.

Where to watch live streaming of the England vs Denmark semi-final UEFA Euro 2020 match?

Promoted

The England vs Denmark semi-final UEFA Euro 2020 match will be live streamed on Sony Liv.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)