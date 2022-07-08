Rohit Sharma on Thursday became the first captain to win 13 T20I matches in a row. The Indian skipper registered the record after India's 50-run win over England in the first T20I of the three-match series at The Rose Bowl, Southampton on Thursday. It is worth noting that Rohit is yet to lose a T20I match as India captain since getting the role on a full-time basis after Virat Kohli stepped down from the post. The 13-match winning run for Rohit started with the series against Bangladesh before India defeated New Zealand, West Indies, Sri Lanka and England under his leadership.

Talking about the match on Thursday, Rohit-led India put an all-round show to lead the three-match series against England 1-0.

Rohit, who had returned to the India squad after missing the rescheduled fifth Test against England due to a COVID-19, scored 24 runs off 14 balls before being dismissed by Moeen Ali. He hit five fours during his quickfire cameo.

Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya, who led India to T20I series win over Ireland, put an all-round effort to help India win the game with relative ease.

Hardik scored 51 off 33 balls with the bat. His knock included six fours and one six. With the ball he returned figures of 4/33.

His wickets included those of Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, Liam Livingstone and Sam Curran.

India scored 198/8 batting first. Suryakumar Yadav was the second highest run-scorer for India with 39 runs off 19 while Deepak Hooda scored 33 off 17.

In reply, England were all out for 148 runs with Mooen Ali (36 off 20) being the highest run-scorer for the side.