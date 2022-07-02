Rishabh Pant launched a stunning assault on the English bowlers on Day 1 of the rescheduled fifth Test at Edgbaston to steer India out of trouble waters and put the visitors in a position of strength. Rishabh Pant smashed 146 off just 111 balls, taking only 89 deliveries to reach the three-figure mark. It proved to be the fasted ton by an Indian wicketkeeper, breaking MS Dhoni's that stood for 17 long years. With India in a spot of bother at 98 for five, Pant and Ravindra Jadeja got together to take the England bowlers to the cleaners with a brilliant 222-run partnership for the sixth wicket.

Following Pant's batting exploits, Twitter went into overdrive, with fans, cricketers and people from all walks of life saluting the Indian wicketkeeper.

Here is how the world reacted to Rishabh Pant's brilliant knock:

Test Cricket Tandav. #RishabhPant is a sports artiste. Impossible not to marvel at him... pic.twitter.com/Ei1HsrBjuv — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) July 2, 2022

Do love Rishabh Pant in Test cricket #ENGvIND — Isa Guha (@isaguha) July 1, 2022

Rishabh Pant the latest player to reinvent Test cricket #ENGvIND — Daniel Brettig (@danbrettig) July 1, 2022

Stepping out and smashing James Anderson for a four. Sheer audacity! What even are you, Rishabh Pant?#ENGvIND — Prajakta (@18prajakta) July 1, 2022

I love the fact Pant keeps doing what he DOES!! Doesn't matter what the score is. Interesting contest between Eng, as I am sure this is what Baz is trying to get them to do. #batwithfreedom #ENGvsIND — Lisa Sthalekar (@sthalekar93) July 1, 2022

For all the scrutiny and criticism that he's received for the way he plays,Pant has managed to play some special knocks around the world in tests and this one is right up there #ENGvsIND — zainab abbas (@ZAbbasOfficial) July 1, 2022

I sometimes feel like Rishabh Pant gets even more aggressive when he nears a hundred, as if to show that he really doesn't care whether or not he gets there. Just the most fun cricketer there is#ENGvIND — Ben Gardner (@Ben_Wisden) July 1, 2022

Pant is in a league of his own.

The most entertaining cricketer in the world, this is a special one. pic.twitter.com/PgGTjgxUd9 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 1, 2022

Special exhibition of test match batting under pressure .@RishabhPant17 @imjadeja ..can't get better then this ..get to 375 tmrw .. — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) July 1, 2022

Phenomenal from Rishabh Pant. Simply outstanding. Fabulous partnership with Jadeja to given they were 98-5. — Ian Raphael Bishop (@irbishi) July 1, 2022

A superb innings by @RishabhPant17 at a crucial time! Scoring 100 in just 89 balls is truly commendable. Great teamwork from @imjadeja as well by scoring a fifty and building the partnership. #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/5rglV8urql — Jay Shah (@JayShah) July 1, 2022

What a player you are @RishabhPant17 - well played - an incredible knock at a difficult time - superb partnership with sir @imjadeja - come on Jaddu now it's your turn for a 100! #INDvsENG — Parth Jindal (@ParthJindal11) July 1, 2022

Rishabh Pant is India's best ever wicket-keeper batter in 'Tests' ...and he's not even 25 yet. The number of Test match defining innings he's played in just 30 matches is simply sensational. #ENGvIND — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) July 2, 2022

Rishabh Pant and his Punch in test cricket continues. Call him a super star for a reason! — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) July 1, 2022

This was Pant's fourth overseas century, and it came in double quick time and at a crucial juncture for India.

Hosts England had won the toss and put India into bat in dreary, overcast conditions. Led by James Anderson, England bowlers made life difficult for the Indian top-order.

Much was expected from stalwart Virat Kohli but he ended up chopping Matty Potts onto his own stumps to be dismissed for 11.

India were tottering, and the English were threatening to land the knockout blow. But Pant had other ideas, and launched a stunning counterattack. No one was spared from Pant's wrath as the Indian wicketkeeper brought out all the weapons in his repertoire to flay the English attack to all parts of Edgbaston.

By the end of the day, Pant's 146 and Jadeja's 83 not out had taken India to a commanding score of 338 for seven.