It was a one-man show when it came to India's chance to bat in the third T20I against England at Trent Bridge, Nottingham as Suryakumar Yadav played a knock of 117 runs off just 55 balls. His knock did not prove to be enough to take India over the line, but the manner in which the batter went about his innings will please team management and the fans. Chasing 216, Suryakumar Yadav kept India in the game for the majority of the time and only after his dismissal in the penultimate over, the deal was sealed for England.

As soon as Suryakumar Yadav completed his century, Twitter went into overdrive with many former players praising the knock of the right-handed batter.

SKY going after England's 215, almost pulling off a miracle: #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/n9ZebJ1Lyn — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) July 10, 2022

Surya shining on Ravivar!



Fifth only Indian batsman to hit an international T20 100. Take a bow Suryakumar Yadav. You deserve it. pic.twitter.com/yeAy1iMJCm — Amit Mishra (@MishiAmit) July 10, 2022

Suryakumar Yadav brings up his maiden century and keeps #TeamIndia alive in the game.



What a knock, champ! #PlayBold #ENGvsIND pic.twitter.com/K44kKtSIYR — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) July 10, 2022

Talking about the third T20I, England batted first and posted 215/7 in 20 overs. Dawid Malan top-scored with a knock of 77 runs while Liam Livingstone remained unbeaten on 42. For India, Ravi Bishnoi returned with two wickets.

Chasing 216, India kept on losing wickets at regular intervals and it was only Suryakumar Yadav who stayed at the crease for a long haul. The batter was finally dismissed by Moeen Ali in the 20th over.

India and England will square off against each other in the three-match ODI series now, beginning Tuesday at the Oval, London.