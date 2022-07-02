England pacer Stuart Broad might have 550 wickets to his name in the longest format of the game but on Saturday, the veteran bowler ended up bowling the most expensive over in the history of Test cricket as he ended up conceding 35 runs in the 84th over of the innings. Broad chose to bowl short deliveries, and Jasprit Bumrah, on captaincy debut, kept on slogging and as a result, the boundaries kept on flowing. As Bumrah kept on smashing Broad, the likes of Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja could not stop laughing in the Indian dressing room.

Broad conceded 4, 5 wides, 6 (no-ball), 4, 4, 4, 6 and 1 in the 84th over and as a result, he gave away 35 runs. It is important to note that Stuart Broad has the most expensive over in T20Is as well as he was smashed for six sixes by Yuvraj Singh in the 2007 T20 World Cup.

Before Broad, the most expensive over in Test cricket belonged to Robin Peterson (South Africa) and James Anderson (England) as they had given away 28 runs each. Peterson conceded these many runs in 2003 against West Indies, with Brian Lara taking him to cleaners, while Anderson conceded 28 against Australia's George Bailey in 2013.

India were bowled out for 416 in the first innings of the ongoing Edgbaston Test. Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja scored centuries for India while James Anderson took five wickets for England.

Pant scored 146 while Jadeja scored 104 for Team India.

In the ongoing Test, England had won the toss and Ben Stokes opted to bowl.

India are currently leading the five-match Test series 2-1.