India vs England, 5th Test, Day 2 Live Score Updates: All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja will look to get to his hundred when play resumes on Day 2 of the ongoing 5th Test against England at Edgbaston, Birmingham. At stumps on Day 1, India's score read 338/7 with Jadeja and Mohammed Shami unbeaten on 83 and 0. The first day belonged to Rishabh Pant as he played a knock of 146, studded with 20 fours and 4 sixes. He combined with Jadeja to form a 222-run stand for the sixth wicket after India were reduced to 98/5. The likes of Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara, Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer all disappointed and in the end, it all boiled down to Pant and Jadeja's rescue act. James Anderson took three wickets while Matthew Potts scalped two. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Playing XIs

India: Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah(c)

England: Alex Lees, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes(c), Sam Billings(w), Matty Potts, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach, James Anderson

Here are the Live Score Updates of India vs England 5th Test, Day 2 straight from Edgbaston, Birmingham