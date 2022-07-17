India received a big jolt ahead of the third and series-deciding ODI against England in Manchester on Sunday as bowling spearhead Jasprit Bumrah was ruled out of the all-important contest. Bumrah's six wicket haul in the first ODI was crucial in Team India taking 1-0 lead in the three-match series. However, he will not be able to play in the third ODI, according to India captain Rohit Sharma. The visitors' skipper won the toss and chose to bowl against the Jos Buttler-led hosts. At the toss, Rohit gave an update on why Bumrah was missing from the playing XI.

"We have got one change. Jasprit (Bumrah) has got back spasms and we don't want to take any chance. Mohammed Siraj is playing today," Rohit said.

"We are gonna bowl first. It looks like a good track and won't change for the course of 100 overs. It is the series decider and we have played some good cricket on the tour, we took the learning from the last game and hopefully will rectify the mistakes. We have bowled well in the limited overs leg, the T20 series as well. Hopefully we can restrict them today to a reasonable target."

Later, BCCI said in an official statement: "Jasprit Bumrah was ruled out of this game owing to back spasms. Arshdeep was not considered for selection as he is yet to fully recover from right abdominal strain."

Jos Buttler, England captain, said they were happy to bat first. "We would have looked to bat. It is a little muggy and there might be some swing early on, but will get good for batting as the game progresses. It is great for the series as it is 1-1 coming into this game. Lots of positives, we scrapped with the bat to get a defendable total in the last game. We are going with the same team," he said.

England (Playing XI): Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w/c), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Craig Overton, David Willey, Brydon Carse, Reece Topley

Promoted

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna