Team India cruised to a series-clinching win over England in the second T20I at Edgbaston in Birmingham. With the win, India took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series ahead of the final game in Nottingham on Sunday. The second T20I also marked the return of several first team players in the playing XI, including former captain Virat Kohli. While the Indian team produced an all-round performance, Kohli's lean patch with the bat continued. Coming out to bat at no. 3, Kohli was dismissed on one by debutant Richard Gleeson.

However, this did not stop Kohli from a having a good time with the Edgbaston crowd while fielding near the long-on boundary.

In a video shared by the Sony Sports Network, Kohli was seen dancing with the fans in between the deliveries.

Fans also shared videos of Kohli dancing in front of them at the boundary line.

Virat Kohli entertaining the crowd with his dance twitter.com/qGzWdQwU1q — MOHIT SHUKLA (@MohitShukla1030) July 9, 2022

After being put into bat, India recovered from a top and middle-order collapse to post 170 for eight in 20 overs.

India were reeling at 89 for five before Ravindra Jadeja's unbeaten 46 off 29 balls helped them reach a challenging total.

For England, Chris Jordan took four wickets while debutant Richard Gleeson bagged the three big wickets of Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant and Kohli.

In reply, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah broke the backbone of England's batting line-up, taking three and two wickets respectively.

Yuzvendra Chahal also scalped two dismissals while Hardik Pandya and Harshal Patel took one wicket each as England were bowled out for a paltry total of 121, with three overs to spare.

India won the game by 49 runs.

Both teams will now face off in the third and final T20I at Trent Bridge in Nottingham on Sunday, which will be followed by three ODIs.