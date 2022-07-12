Jasprit Bumrah produced a masterclass in fast bowling to humiliate world champions England in their own backyard. Bumrah bowled with pace and verve and made the most of helpful English conditions, as he picked up 6 wickets for just 19 runs to register the third best ODI bowling figures for any Indian after Stuart Binny (6/4) and Anil Kumble (6/12).

Bumrah removed Jason Roy, Joe Root and Liam Livingstone for ducks, and also got the better of England's Test hero Jonny Bairstow. He later came back to remove the tail and completed his five-wicket haul.

Former India opener Wasim Jaffer posted a very smart tweet to pay his tributes to the paceman's performance. ""Alexa, please play Jasprit Bumrah" "Sorry, Jasprit Bumrah is unplayable," Jaffer posted.

"Alexa, please play Jasprit Bumrah"

"Sorry, Jasprit Bumrah is unplayable"#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/HN7G9scrgx — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) July 12, 2022

The lines are taken from a famous TV commercial for retail giant Amazon's Alexa, which is a cloud-based voice service.

At the time of publishing this copy, the tweet had already garnered more than 40,000 likes and more than 3000 retweets.