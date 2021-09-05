With Rohit Sharma smashing his maiden overseas Test century on Saturday, India will be aiming to strengthen their lead against England on Day 4 of the ongoing fourth Test match, at The Oval on Sunday. The visitors currently lead by 171 runs, with Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja currently unbeaten. The Indian skipper ended the previous day with 22 runs, and Jadeja added nine to the scoreboard. The tourists ended Day 3 with 270 for three at Stumps, after bad light ended play. Opener Rohit Sharma was the star batsman for the visitors, slamming 127 runs off 256 deliveries consisting of 14 fours and a six. Meanwhile, Cheteshwar Pujara also registered a half-century, hitting 61 runs off 127 balls. Meanwhile, for England's bowling department, Ollie Robinson took the crucial wickets of Rohit and Pujara. James Anderson accounted for the dismissal of KL Rahul. The series is currently level at 1-1, and both teams will be hoping to go into the fifth Test match with a lead. (LIVE SCORECARD)

India Vs England 4th Test, Day 4 Live Updates From The Oval, London