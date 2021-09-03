India will be looking to restrict England to a low total after being bundled out for 191 on Day 1 of the ongoing fourth Test at The Oval. After being sent in to bat by Joe Root, India had a horrific start to their innings as they lost three wickets in the first session. Captain Virat Kohli tried to steady the ship and hit a fine half-century but wickets kept tumbling from the other end. Ollie Robinson dismissed Kohli for 50, leaving India tottering at 105 for five. Shardul Thakur, who replaced Ishant Sharma in the XI, saved India from the blushes as he smashed the fastest half-century in a Test in England to bail out the visitors. Shardul hit three sixes and seven boundaries en route to his 36-ball 57. Jasprit Bumrah bowled a fiery spell late in the day as he removed both England openers in an over. Umesh Yadav then picked up the crucial wicket of Joe Root by castling him with an in-swinger. England were 53-3 at the end of day's play and they will rely on Dawid Malan to help them reduce the deficit. (LIVE SCORECARD)

England vs India 4th Test, Day 2 Live Cricket Updates From The Oval, London