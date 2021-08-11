England captain Joe Root and India fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah have advanced in the ICC Men's Test Player Rankings after fine performances in the opening match of their ICC World Test Championship series in Nottingham. Root, top-ranked in the past, has overtaken counterpart Virat Kohli to the fourth position in the batters' list after his Player of the Match performance of 64 and 109 earned him 49 rating points. Bumrah has galloped 10 slots to return to the top 10 for bowlers with a match haul of nine for 110. Bumrah, who held a career-high third position in September 2019, is now ranked ninth.

Seam bowlers James Anderson (up to one place to seventh) and Ollie Robinson (up 22 places to 46th) of England and Shardul Thakur (up 19 places to 55th) of India have also moved up in the latest men's weekly rankings update, carried out on Wednesday.

India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has progressed three slots to 36th among batters with a first-innings half-century and opener Lokesh Rahul has re-entered the rankings in 56th position with scores of 84 and 26.

England opener Dom Sibley is up to four places to 52nd.

In the ICC Men's T20I Player Rankings, Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan has regained the top spot among all-rounders, having last reached that position in October 2017. He has also gained three slots to reach 53rd among batters and advanced six slots to reach 12th position among bowlers.

Captain Mahmudullah has gained two slots and is now in the 33rd position.

Fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman is back in the top 10, gaining 20 slots after taking five wickets in four matches while Mohammad Saifuddin (up 26 places to 43rd) and Nasum Ahmed (up 103 places to 66th) are among the others to make headway.

Promoted

Australia all-rounder Mitchell Marsh has gained four slots to reach 21st position among batters after aggregating 111 runs in the last four matches of the five-match series in Bangladesh, played over the last week.

Left-arm spinner Ashton Agar has gained one slot to reach seventh place among bowlers while fast bowler Josh Hazlewood is up 43 places to 34th position.