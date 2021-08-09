India fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah tweeted after his game-changing returns in the first Test between England and India at Trent Bridge. Bumrah, who picked up five wickets in the second innings and nine in the match, tweeted “Still don't need you” a day after the Trent Bridge Test was drawn with Day 5 getting washed out. Not a single ball was bowled on the final day with India finishing 52 for 1 in their second innings, needing 157 more runs to win.

Bumrah's returns of 5 for 64 and 4 for 46 came after he went wicket-less across innings in the World Test Championship final against New Zealand.

His five-wicket haul in the second innings was also his first in nearly two years in Test cricket.

His teammate KL Rahul said in the post-match press conference on Sunday that Bumrah is “our number one bowler”.

“Sir, I don't know why you are saying that (Jasprit) Bumrah has made a comeback,” Rahul said when asked what he thinks about Bumrah.

“Every time, in every game, in every condition he has proved himself and he is our number one bowler. We are happy that he is doing what he is (has) been doing since he started playing Test cricket.

“Wherever he has played, he has been a match-winner for us. We are happy that he has done once again, what he does best.”

Bumrah made his Test debut against South Africa in January 2018 and since then has picked up 92 wickets from 21 Tests at an average of 22.14 with six five-wicket hauls.

(With PTI inputs)