England Test vice-captain Moeen Ali reckoned that left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja will be the biggest threat for his side on the final day of the ongoing fourth Test against India. England were set a target of 368 runs to win the fourth Test against India and the hosts have all ten wickets in hand heading into the final day of an absorbing Test match. "Jasprit Bumrah is one of those bowlers who can make anything happen but Jadeja is the biggest threat on that wicket. India always fight back strongly and that's something we're going to have to be wary about," Ali told Sky Sports.

England pacer Chris Woakes also believes that the Oval pitch is still good enough to bat on and reckons that his side have a chance to chase down 291 runs on the final day.

"We still feel it is a good wicket to chase down any score. To go all the way and chase down that score would be an incredible effort. Our openers have done a great job till now and we are in a good position to start the final day. To get another 291 on a day-five pitch always sounds like a tough task but we've to keep reminding ourselves that this pitch is still good for batting and we can do it if we bat well," said Woakes during a virtual press conference.

"We just have to tick it off slowly and it'll be a full house at The Oval, so the atmosphere would be great on Day 5. And that's where you want to be as a player. I watched the first three Tests of this series at home and was desperate to be a part of the England side, hopefully, we have an opportunity to win," he added.

Earlier, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Rishabh Pant, and Shardul Thakur all registered scores of more than 50 as India set a target of 368 for England on Day 4 of the ongoing fourth Test at the Kennington Oval on Sunday. Umesh Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah also played cameos of 25 and 24 as India posted a score of 466 in the second innings, extending the lead to 367. For England, Woakes returned with three wickets.

At stumps on Day 4, England's score read 77/0-- still needing 291 runs to win with all ten wickets in hand. For the hosts, Rory Burns (31*) and Haseeb Hameed (43*) are at the crease.