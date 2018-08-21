 
England vs India, 2018 03 Jul 18 to 11 Sep 18

India vs England: Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Exchange Flying Kisses After Indian Captain Smashes Century. Watch

Updated: 21 August 2018 12:24 IST

Virat Kohli scored the 23rd Test century of his career to put India in a winning position in the Trent Bridge Test.

Virat Kohli scored the 23rd Test century of his career. © AFP

Captain Virat Kohli notched up his career's 23rd Test century to help India set a daunting 521-target against England on the third day of the third Test at Trent Bridge in Nottingham on Monday. After reaching his century, Virat Kohli celebrated his milestone by blowing a kiss towards his wife and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma. Anushka Sharma was also seen applauding her husband's feat in the stands and blowing flying kisses towards him.

Virat Kohli took 191 balls to reach his century. He smashed 10 boundaries in his knock.

With 23 centuries under his belt, Kohli now has equalled Virender Sehwag (India), Kevin Pietersen (England), Justin Langer (Australia), Steve Smith (Australia) and Javed Miandad (Pakistan), who have 23 centuries each to their names.

Kohli, who made his Test debut in 2011 against the West Indies in Kingston, has played 68 Tests so far and has 5994 runs under his belt at an average of 54.49.

The Indian captain has been magnificent form in the ongoing Test series. He scored 149 and 51 in the opening Test against England at the Edgbaston cricket ground.

He missed a century by just three runs in the first innings in Trent Bridge.

India Cricket Team England Cricket Team Virat Kohli England vs India, 2018 Cricket Trent Bridge, Nottingham
Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 IndiaIndia 125
2 South AfricaSouth Africa 106
3 AustraliaAustralia 106
4 New ZealandNew Zealand 102
5 EnglandEngland 97
Last updated on: 13 August 2018

