India vs England: Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Exchange Flying Kisses After Indian Captain Smashes Century. Watch

Captain Virat Kohli notched up his career's 23rd Test century to help India set a daunting 521-target against England on the third day of the third Test at Trent Bridge in Nottingham on Monday. After reaching his century, Virat Kohli celebrated his milestone by blowing a kiss towards his wife and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma. Anushka Sharma was also seen applauding her husband's feat in the stands and blowing flying kisses towards him.

Virat Kohli took 191 balls to reach his century. He smashed 10 boundaries in his knock.

With 23 centuries under his belt, Kohli now has equalled Virender Sehwag (India), Kevin Pietersen (England), Justin Langer (Australia), Steve Smith (Australia) and Javed Miandad (Pakistan), who have 23 centuries each to their names.

Kohli, who made his Test debut in 2011 against the West Indies in Kingston, has played 68 Tests so far and has 5994 runs under his belt at an average of 54.49.

The Indian captain has been magnificent form in the ongoing Test series. He scored 149 and 51 in the opening Test against England at the Edgbaston cricket ground.

He missed a century by just three runs in the first innings in Trent Bridge.