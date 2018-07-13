India vs England, Highlights 1st ODI: Rohit Sharma Hits Ton As India Outclass England By 8 Wickets

Riding on a terrific 167-run partnership between opener Rohit Sharma and skipper Virat Kohli, India on Thursday thumped England by 8 wickets in the first one-day international at Trent Bridge, Nottingham. Chasing a target of 269, India chased down the total with 59 balls remaining. Shikhar Shawan (40 off 27 balls) and Rohit Sharma provided India with a solid start, contributing 59 runs for the first wicket. After Dhawan’s departure, Kohli once again came to bat at number three position ahead of KL Rahul. Both Rohit and Kohli played brilliantly against the England spinners and seamers alike. Rohit brought his 18th century off 82 balls and went on to remained unbeaten on 137. His innings was laced with 15 boundaries and four sixes. Virat also played a stellar 75-run knock off 82 balls before getting out stumped off Adil Rashid's delivery. For England, none of the bowlers looked threatening against Rohit and Kohli. Moeen Ali and Adil Rashid took one wicket each. (Highlights : India vs England)

00:02 IST: Thank you for staying with us for the live match updates.

23:59 IST: India beat England by 8 wickets with 59 balls remaining.

Rohit Sharma 137* off 114 balls.

Kuldeep Yadav 6 for 25 in 10 overs.

23:57 IST: Done and Dusted! India win the first ODI by 8 wickets.

23:54 IST: 40 overs are up and India need just 2 more runs to win.

23:50 IST: FOUR! Rohit Sharma wants to finish this quickly. Pulls a short ball off Moeen Ali towards deep mid wicket boundary for a four. IND 257-2 after 38.4 overs.

23:43 IST: FOUR! Impeccable timing from Hitman. Teasing line from Rashid but Rohit times it to perfection over extra-cover. IND 246-2 after 37 overs.

23:36 IST: 36 overs are gone and India require another 30 runs with 84 balls remaining. Rohit Sharma is batting at 118 at the moment alongside KL Rahul.

23:33 IST: FOUR! India and Rohit Sharma doing with ease at the moment. Short ball from Adil Rashid and Rohit pulls it of in style. IND 235-2 after 34.5 overs.

23:23 IST: OUT! Flighted ball from Adil Rashid and Virat Kohli misses the ball in air. Quick work behind the stumps from Jos Buttler. Virat walks back after scoring 75 off 82 balls. IND 226-2 after 33 overs.

23:16 IST: 100 for Rohit Sharma! SIX! and what a way to bring his 18th ODI century. Rohit slams the ball off Rashid straight down the ground to bring his hundred off 82 balls. IND 215-1 after 30.4 overs.

23:08 IST: FOUR! Kohli cover drive is just a treat to watch! Drives Plunkett and places the ball to perfection. IND 205-1 after 29 overs.

23:08 IST: 200 up for India in 28.2 overs. Both Virat and Rohit are doing it perfectly at the moment. India require another 69 runs with 130 balls remaining.

23:05 IST: SIX! Rohit dances down the track to Moeen Ali and slams the ball over deep mid-wicket boundary for the maximum. IND 190-1 after 27.2 overs.

22:59 IST: FOUR! Deft touch from Virat Kohli. Last ball of the over was wide from Adil Rashid and just too easy for the Indian skipper. IND 175-1 after 26 overs.

22:52 IST: FOUR! What a cover drive to bring his half-century. First ball of the over from Mark Wood and Virat times it to perfection. Brings up his 47th ODI fifty off 51 balls. India 158-1 after 24.1 overs.

22:47 IST: 150 up for India! Rohit Sharma clears his front leg and slams the ball off Rashid over mid-on fielder for four. India 151-1 after 22.5 overs.

22:41 IST: FOUR! and FIFTY for Rohit Sharma! Cut through back-foot point boundary off Ben Stokes and 35th half-century for hitman in the ODI format. India 138-1 after 21.4 overs.

22:37 IST: Here's what Michael Vaughan has to say about India's chase at the moment.

Can we have Australia back please ....... — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) July 12, 2018

22:37 IST: So 20 overs are up and India have 128 runs on the board for the loss of 1 wicket. Both Virat Kohli (38) and Rohit Sharma (48) are batting brilliantly at the moment. India require another 141 runs from 30 overs

22:27 IST: 8 runs off the second over from Ben Stokes. India 122-1 after 18 overs. Require another 147 runs from 32 overs with 9 wickets remaining.

22:20 IST: FOUR! Another last ball boundary for India. Plunkett drifts on to the pads and a fine flick from Virat Kohli for a four. India 110-1 after 16 overs.

22:15 IST: 100 up for India in 14.4 overs for the loss of 1 wicket. Rohit Sharma (38) is batting alongside Virat Kohli on 21. India chasing the target brilliantly at the moment. Need 169 off 211 balls with 9 wickets in hand.

22:10 IST: FOUR! Virat Kohli cuts the final ball of Adil Rashid's over for a boundary. The ball races down the fence. India 93-1 after 13 overs.

21:59 IST: 10 overs are up and India have put 74 runs on the board for loss of 1 wicket. Rohit Sharma (27) and Virat Kohli (6) are at the centre for India. India need another 195 runs with 240 balls and 9 wickets remaining.

21:53 IST: FOUR! FOUR! Consecutive boundaries for in-form Rohit Sharma off Mark Wood. India are on the charge here. India 72-1 after 8.5 overs.

21:51 IST: FOUR! Majestic way to get off the mark. Glorious cover drive from Virat Kohli off Mark Wood. India 63-1 after 8.2 overs.

21:48 IST: OUT! Shikhar Dhawan is out after scoring 40 off 27 balls. Dances down the track off Moeen Ali but mistimes the ball. Bat takes a leading edge and a simple catch to Adil Rashid at backfoot point. India 59-1 after 7.5 overs.

21:45 IST: SIX! 50 up for India with a majestic shot from Rohit Sharma. Slams Mark Wood straight down the ground for a six.India 53-0 after 6.5 overs.

21:39 IST: FOUR! Rohit Sharma joins the party. Punch of the back-foot and the ball races towards extra-cover boundary for four. India 44/0 after 5.5 overs.

21:34 IST: FOUR! FOUR! On-drive from Dhawan on the fourth ball beats the fielder and the fifth ball is a beautiful flick down the leg side for a boundary off Mark Wood. Dhawan barring on 33 off 21 balls India 36/0 after 4.5 overs.

21:32 IST: FOUR! Adil Rashid had no chance a fine-leg. Dhawan glances the ball off Mark Wood and it races down the fence for four. Dhawan dealing in boundaries at the moment. India 28/0 after 4.1 overs.

21:29 IST: FOUR! Shikhar Dhawan is timing the ball beautifully at the moment. Willey drags down the leg side and Dhawan flicks it away through mid wicket for a boundary. India 23/0 after 3.2 overs

21:23 IST: FOUR! Boundary to finish of the second over from David Willey. Flick from Shikhar Dhawan and Ben Stokes fails to cut the ball on fine-leg boundary. India 16/0 after 2 overs

21:20 IST: FOUR! FOUR! Dhawan punches the ball well and hits a glorious cover drive. Back-to-back fours for the left-hander. India 12/0 after 1.4 overs

21:16 IST: India openers Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan to open the batting for India. Mark Wood to start the proceedings for England.

20:45 IST :England 268 all-out.

Jos Buttler 53 off 51 balls.

Kuldeep Yadav 6 for 25 in 10 overs.

20:43 IST: RUN- OUT! England are bowled out for 268.

20:39 IST: OUT! Umesh Yadav strikes. Adil Rashid is caught at deep point by Hardik Pandya. England are 261-9 after 49.2 overs.

20:36 IST: Siddarth Kaul finishes of his final over giving away 14 runs. He finishes of with figures of 0-62 in 10 overs in his debut game. With one over to go England are 260-8 after 49 overs.

20:30 IST: OUT! Moeen Ali departs after scoring 24 from 23 balls. Trying to up the scoring rate, Ali hands a simple catch to Virat Kohli at deep off Umesh Yadav. ENG 245-8 after 47.4 overs.

20:23 IST: FOUR! First boundary after 12 overs for England. Adil Rashid cleans his front leg and slams the ball over Siddarth Kaul's head for four. ENG 227-7 after 46.2 overs.

20:17 IST: OUT! Another one for Kuldeep Yadav . Wicket off the final ball. He finishes of with the figures 6 for 25 in 10 overs. David Willey walks back after scoring 1 run. ENG 216-7 after 45 overs.

20:13 IST: OUT! Fifth wicket for Kuldeep Yadav as Siddarth Kaul takes a blinder at point. Ben Stokes (50) tries a reverse sweep and Kaul takes a brilliant diving catch to his right. Kuldeep Yadav is now the second left-arm chinaman after Brad Hogg to take five wickets in an ODI. ENG 214-6 after 44.1 overs.

20:11 IST: 50 up for Ben Stokes. It has been a lazy knock from the Durham all-rounder. Stokes has taken 102 balls to reach his fifty with only two boundaries. Now will be a really good time for him to accelerate. ENG 214-5 after 44 overs.

20:00 IST: Final over from Yuzvendra Chahal produces 4 runs. He finishes off with figures of 1-51 from his quota of 10 overs. ENG 209-5 after 42 overs.

19:53 IST: 200 up for England. Sweep from Moeen Ali off Chahal and the single brings up 200 for England in 39.3 overs.

19:49 IST: OUT! Kuldeep Yadav brought back and produces another wicket on the final ball of his over. Dangerous Jos Buttler walks back after scoring 53 off 51 balls. Faint edge down the leg side and MSD takes a neat catch. Kuldeep Yadav takes his fourth wicket. ENG 198-5 after 39 overs.

19:36 IST: 50 for Jos Buttler! Eighteenth one for the England wicket-keeper. What a knock under pressure. ENG 188-4 after 36 overs.

19:32 IST: 35 over are up! Both Jos Buttler (46) and Ben Stokes (36) are looking settled now, timing the ball really well. With 90 balls remaining it will be interesting to see how much England manage now from here on. ENG 183-4 after 35 overs.

19:20 IST: Six runs from Siddarth Kaul's over. Jos Buttler is batting on 38 off 33 balls along with Ben Stokes 33 off 69 balls. ENG 172-4 after 33 overs.

19:16 IST: Seam from both ends now! After a 4-run over from Umesh Yadav, Virat has brought on Siddarth Kaul from the other end. Both Buttler and Stokes are looking dangerous now. ENG 166-4 after 32 overs.

19:12 IST: Change in bowling from India. Umesh Yadav is back on the attack. India looking for another wicket as both Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes have managed 60 runs for the fifth wicket for England. ENG 162-4 after 31 overs.

19:03 IST: Another terrific over from Kuldeep Yadav. Just 1 run from it. England are playing him really cautiously right now. Four overs of Kuldeep still remain after this. ENG 154-4 after 29 overs. RR 5.31.

18:59 IST: FOUR! Googly from Chahal. Jos Buttler reads and times it quite well. Ball beats the deep fielder and goes past extra-cover boundary for four. 150 also comes up for England in 27.4 overs.

18:57 IST: Another brilliant over from Kuldeep Yadav. Just 3 runs from it. Kuldeep now has figures of 3 for 12 after 5 over. ENG 142-4 after 27 overs. RR 5.25.

18:48 IST: We are half way through England's inning and hosts have managed 134 runs for the loss of 4 wickets. England have struggled in the past 10 over but the last over from Hardik Pandya produced 10 runs including two boundaries. 25 overs remaining for England.

18:38 IST: FOUR! First boundary for Ben Stokes after facing 37 balls. Great timing that was from Stokes off Pandya's bowling and the ball goes through extra covers boundary for four. ENG 115-4 after 22.4 overs

18:35 IST: England struggle continues. Runs have dried up at the moment for the home team. Ben Stokes is batting at 8 off 33 balls along with Jos Buttler. Another brilliant over from Chahal comes to an end. Just 1 run from it. ENG 111-4 after 22 overs

18:27 IST: OUT! Chahal in action now. The spin-duo is hunting in pair now. After Kuldeep, Yuzvendra Chahal now dismisses England skipper Eoin Morgan for 19. That was a simple catch for Suresh Raina at midwicket. ENG 105-4 after 19.2 overs

18:24 IST: SIX! Short from Hardik Pandya without much pace on it and Morgan pounces on it. Short arm jab and the ball goes over deep midwicket boundary for a six. 100 comes up for England. ENG 100-3 after 18.5 overs

18:09 IST: 5 runs to end the the 17th over. Both Morgan and Stokes are being watchful at the moment. ENG 87-3 after 17 overs

18:09 IST: 15 overs are up and it's drinks! Another brilliant over from Kuldeep and it's another maiden. England are under pressure at the moment. Both Eoin Morgan and Ben Stokes are finding it difficult against Kuldeep and Indian spinners. ENG 82-3 after 15 overs

18:06 IST: And now Suresh Raina produces a maiden over. England are under pressure at the moment after Kuldeep goes through the top order. ENG 82-3 after 14 overs

18:01 IST: OUT! Review from India and Kuldeep Yadav strikes again. Brilliant googly and this time it's Jonny Bairstow (38) who unable to read the ball. England loosing wickets in quick succession now. Second wicket for the chinaman in the over. ENG 82-3 after 12.5 overs

17:57 IST: OUT! Trapped in front! Kuldeep strikes again. This time it's Joe Root who walks back after scoring 3 runs. It was a regulation ball which Root completely missed. Second wicket for Kuldeep Yadav. ENG 81-2 after 12.1 overs

17:48 IST: OUT! Bowling change, Kuldeep Yadav on the attack and produces a wicket on the second ball. Jason Roy (38) tries a reverse sweep, mis-times the ball and hands a simple catch to Umesh Yadav at covers. ENG 73-1 after 10.2 overs

17:46 IST: First power-play done. First over from Hardik Pandya produces 8 runs. Both England openers Jason Roy (36) and Jonny Bairstow (33) are looking settled now. Indian bowlers are just not getting their lengths right at the moment. ENG 71-0 after 10 overs

17:42 IST: FOUR! Reverse sweep from Jason Roy and the final ball of the over races to the deep-point boundary for a four. ENG 63-0 after 9 overs. Hardik Pandya will ball the final over of the first power-play.

17:38 IST: Bowling change for India! Yuzvendra Chahal is on the attack inside powerplay overs. England are cruising at the moment.

17:37 IST: SIX! First of the match and what a way to bring 50 for England! Bairstow saw the short ball from Kaul early and smacked it with ferocious power over the mid-wicket boundary. Ball goes ten rows back. ENG 55-0 after 7.4 overs.

Run Rate for England at the moment 6.53

17:31 IST: FOUR! FOUR! Jason Roy is starting to accelerate now. Back to back boundaries for the opener off Umesh Yadav. The ball is traveling really quickly in the outfield. ENG 45-0 after 6.2 overs.

17:29 IST: Third over from Siddarth Kaul produces 11 runs. Couple of boundaries in the over. Both England openers looking comfortable at the crease now. ENG 37-0 after 6 overs.

17:24 IST: FOUR! Final ball of the fifth over. Umesh drags down the leg-side and that was too easy for Jonny Bairstow. Flicks it away for a boundary towards fine-leg. ENG 26-0 after 5 overs.

17:14 IST: Bairstow collects two boundaries off Umesh Yadav's second over. Hosts looking solid at the start. ENG 20-0 after 3 overs.

17:12 IST: FOUR! What a short from Bairstow! Full face of the blade and the ball races to the mid-off boundary for four. ENG 16-0 after 2.3 overs.

17:09 IST: FOUR! Short from Siddarth Kaul and pulled away through deep mid-wicket for four. First boundary for Jonny Bairstow. ENG 11-0 after 1.5 overs.

17:04 IST: Loud appeal from Umesh Yadav and India on the final ball of the first over. Umpire rules not out. Bairstow survives. So after first over England are 6 without loss.

17:00 IST: FOUR! First ball is a genuine out-swinger from Umesh Yadav. Thick outside and the ball flies right of first slip for a boundary. England open their account on the first ball of the match. ENG 4-0 after 0.1 overs.

16:58 IST: Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow are at the centre for England. Umesh Yadav will start the proceedings for India.

16:45 IST: Siddarth Kaul makes his ODI debut for India as Bhuvneshwar Kumar misses out due to injury. Virat Kohli has gone in with two spinners Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav. For England, top order batsman Alex Hales misses out due to injury.

16:38 IST: England (Playing XI): Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (c), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (w), Moeen Ali, David Willey, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

India have won the toss and will bowl first.



Happy with our team?



Follow live: https://t.co/CzvZ4JemwH#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/CmrnS5zu6d — England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 12, 2018

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Virat Kohli (c), Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni(w), Hardik Pandya, Siddarth Kaul, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav

16:34 IST: England skipper Eoin Morgan says he would have loved to chase as well, but the toss cannot be controlled. He also added, "Unfortunate, Alex has done his side. Joe Root goes up to 3. Stokes at 5. Ben coming in has given us an extra option with the ball. Joe is hungry for runs. The standards that Joe has set for himself are very high."

16:32 IST: India skipper Virat Kohli wins the toss, elects to bowl first. Kohli describes it as a good toss to win and he suggests his side will bank on their strength in the opening One-Day International.

16:25 IST: Toss is just few moments away.

16:12 IST: UPDATE: Alex Hales is not playing today.

16:10 IST: Here's a look at the pitch.

16:00 IST: Hello and welcome to the Live coverage of the first ODI between India and England at Trent Bridge.

Suresh Raina, who replaced an unfit Ambati Rayudu, and Mahendra Singh Dhoni will once again provide depth to the batting order while all-rounder Hardik Pandya too has the ability to demolish any bowling attack. In the bowling department, Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal will once again be the key. Kuldeep has claimed 20 wickets in his last eight ODIs while Chahal scalped 24 wickets in his last ten outings.

Apart from the duo, Umesh Yadav and Bhuvneshwar Kumar will share the new ball.

On the other hand, hosts England, would try to leave the T20I series defeat behind and will take some motivation from the ODI series against Australia, where the Eoin Morgan-led side had crushed the visitors 6-0.

It was the same ground where England scripted a world record in ODI history after putting 481/6 on board against Australia recently.

Like India, the hosts' batting line-up also runs deep with the likes of Jos Buttler, Jason Roy, Alex Hales, Jonny Bairstow, Morgan and Ben Stokes. With the ball, spinners Adil Rashid and Moeen Ali will be a major threat to the visitors. The pace attack will once again rely on the shoulders of Liam Plunkett, Stokes, David Willey and Mark Wood, depending on who all feature in the playing XI on Thursday.

Squads:

India- Virat Kohli (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, MS Dhoni (Wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik, Suresh Raina, Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shreyas Iyer, Siddarth Kaul, Axar Patel, Umesh Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar

England- Eoin Morgan (Captain), Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler (Wicket-keeper), Moeen Ali, Joe Root, Jake Ball, Tom Curran, Alex Hales, Liam Plunkett, Ben Stokes, Adil Rashid, David Willey, Mark Wood