 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
England vs India, 2018 03 Jul 18 to 11 Sep 18

Virat Kohli Is A Dangerous Customer For England, Feels Graham Gooch

Updated: 28 July 2018 20:56 IST

Last time when Virat Kohli toured England in 2014, he scored a total of 134 runs, highest being 39.

Virat Kohli Is A Dangerous Customer For England, Feels Graham Gooch
Graham Gooch said that Virat Kohli is a world class player. © BCCI

Former England captain Graham Gooch on Saturday said that India captain Virat Kohli could prove to be a dangerous customer for the English side as he would want to improve his record against England in their own backyard. Last time when Virat Kohli toured England in 2014, he scored a total of 134 runs in 5 Test matches, highest being 39. "Virat Kohli is the top-ranked player in the world right now. And I think he is a really dangerous customer for England because he has the motivation that he wants to improve his record in this country" Gooch told BCCI in a video interview.

"Every player wants to be known to be able to play well all-round the world in all different conditions," Gooch reiterated his point.

When asked about the playing styles of Kohli and Joe Root, Gooch was quick to reply that they both are world class and match-winning players.

"I think they are both are world class players in all formats of the game. I think nowadays every cricketer has to be very adaptable. You've got Tests, 50-over cricket and lots of T20s," Gooch said.

"It is difficult to judge different players as I think they both are match-winning players. I love watching Kohli and Root bat as they play all-round the wicket. They both are very positive, they both are very focused and I like to see that," the former England cricketer added.

However, Gooch also said that people shouldn't judge Kohli or Root on their number of runs but their particular innings that helped their teams win a match.

"People who watch, shouldn't remember how many runs they score or what innings they played. What they should remember is when Kohli or Root play an innings that help their teams win the match, because that's what counts," Gooch remarked.

"Not the number of runs. It might be a fifty in difficult conditions or a 150 on a flat wicket when your performance helps your side win the match, that's what you should be proud of," Gooch pointed out.

India begin their five-match Test series against England on August 1.

Comments
Topics : India Cricket Team England Cricket Team Virat Kohli Graham Alan Gooch England vs India, 2018 Cricket
Get the latest FIFA World Cup 2018 news, check World Cup 2018 schedule, Football live score & World Cup standings. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more FIFA World Cup 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Graham Gooch said that Virat Kohli is a world class player
  • I love watching Virat Kohli bat, said Graham Gooch
  • India begin their five-match Test series against England on August 1
Related Articles
Virat Kohli Is A Dangerous Customer For England, Feels Graham Gooch
Virat Kohli Is A Dangerous Customer For England, Feels Graham Gooch
India vs England: Essex Cricket
India vs England: Essex Cricket's Tweet On Virat Kohli Faces Backlash From Fans
India vs England: Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan Show How To Do Bhangra The Right Way
India vs England: Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan Show How To Do Bhangra The Right Way
Shikhar Dhawan, Cheteshwar Pujara Show Poor Form In Practice Match
Shikhar Dhawan, Cheteshwar Pujara Show Poor Form In Practice Match
Shikhar Dhawan Tweets About Camaraderie With Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara
Shikhar Dhawan Tweets About Camaraderie With Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 IndiaIndia 125
2 South AfricaSouth Africa 106
3 AustraliaAustralia 106
4 New ZealandNew Zealand 102
5 EnglandEngland 97
Last updated on: 24 July 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.