Watch: Umesh Yadav, Karun Nair Enjoy A Run Ahead Of 1st Test At Edgbaston

After the Twenty20 international (T20I) and One-day International (ODI) series, Team India is all set for the five-match Test series against England . India will take on England in the first Test of the series, starting August 1 at the Edgbaston cricket ground in Birmingham. The Indian cricket team's Instagram account shared a video where Umesh Yadav and Karun Nair can be seen running in Colchester. "@umeshyaadav and @karun_6 enjoying a run here at Colchester #TeamIndia," the post read.

Nair, who last played a Test match in 2017 against Australia in Dharamsala, is only the second Indian batsman to score a triple century in Tests. The youngster scored an unbeaten 303 against England in 2015 in Chennai.

Virender Sehwag achieved this milestone twice in his career. The former India batsman smashed 309 against Pakistan in Multan in 2004 and then went on to score 319 runs against South Africa in Chennai in 2008.

The 26-year-old Nair has played 6 Tests so far and scored 374 runs at an average of 62.33.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) selected 18-member squad for the first three Tests of the five-match rubber against England.

Apart from Mohammed Shami, explosive wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant was picked as the second-choice stumper in the side.

Shami, who was dropped from the lone Test match against Afghanistan for failing a fitness test, made his way back to the team after clearing the mandatory yo-yo test.