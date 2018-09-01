 
England vs India, 2018

For Latest Milestone, Look What Virat Kohli's UK Hotel Did For Him

Updated: 01 September 2018 15:22 IST

Virat Kohli became the second fastest Indian to score 6,000 Test runs.

Virat Kohli reached the landmark of 6,000 Test runs in his 70th Test (119th inning). © Reuters

Virat Kohli became the second fastest Indian batsman to score 6,000 Test runs on Friday. He achieved the feat in the ongoing fourth Test against England in the 22nd over of India's first innings. However, little did the Indian skipper know there was a surprise waiting for him in the team hotel. The Southampton hotel that the Indian cricket team is staying in, won Kohli over by presenting him a cake to commemorate his achievement. The Indian skipper took to Twitter to post a picture of the cake and a message that read: "What a sweet gesture by the staff at the Harbour hotel in Southampton. Great Hospitality."

Kohli reached the landmark of 6,000 Test runs in his 70th Test and 119th inning.

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar leads the list, having reached the milestone in 65 Tests (117 innings). Kohli now is in second place with former India opener Virender Sehwag in third (72 Tests, 123 innings).

Batting legends Rahul Dravid took 73 Tests (125 innings) to reach the 6,000-run mark while Sachin Tendulkar took 76 Tests (120 innings).

Kohli has been the standout performer with the bat in the ongoing five-match Test series between India and England.

The Indian skipper has been head and shoulders above the rest, having amassed 486 runs at an average of 69.43 in seven innings.

In the ongoing 4th Test at The Rose Bowl in Southampton, Kohli scored 46 in India's innings but was overshadowed by teammate Cheteshwar Pujara, who scored his 15th Test hundred (132 not out), to help India take a 27-run first innings lead.

England were bowled out for 246, having elected to bat first with Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah accounting for three wickets. Sam Curran (78) and Moeen Ali (40) saved England's blushes with some rearguard action to help the hosts post a respectable total.

