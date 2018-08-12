England's Chris Woakes Joins Elite Lord's Club

Chris Woakes remained unbeaten on 137 in the first innings of the second Test against India to enter the record books at Lord's. The century helped the all-rounder become the 10th player in history to score a ton and scalp five or more wickets at the famed cricket ground. He had registered figures of 5/32 and 6/70 at the 'Mecca of Cricket' against Pakistan in 2016. Courtesy of Woakes' maiden Test century England took a lead of 289 runs in the first innings on Sunday's fourth day. England captain Joe Root had declared his side's first innings on 396 for seven.

Woakes's innings, his maiden Test century, meant he now has a place on both batting and bowling honours boards at Lord's.

The full list is as follows (player, country, score, opponent, year, bowling figures, opponent, year):

Gubby Allen (ENG)

122 v NZL 1932

5-35, 5-46 v IND 1936

Keith Miller (AUS)

109 v ENG 1953

5-80, 5-72 v ENG 1956

Vinoo Mankad (IND)

184 v ENG 1952

5-196 v ENG 1952

Garfield Sobers (WIS)

163 v ENG 1966, 183 for Rest of World v ENG 1970, 150 no v ENG 1973

6-21 for Rest of World v ENG 1970

Ray Illingworth (ENG)

113 v WIS 1969

6-29 v IND 1967

Ian Botham (ENG)

108 v PAK 1978

8-34 v PAK 1978, 6-101, 5-39 v NZL 1978, 5-35 v IND 1979, 5-46 v IND 1982, 8-103 v WIS 1984, 6-90 v SRI 1984, 5-109 v AUS 1985

Andrew Flintoff (ENG)

142 v RSA 200

5-92 v AUS 2009

Stuart Broad (ENG)

169 v PAK 2010

7-72 v WIS 2012, 7-44 v NZL 2013

Ben Stokes (ENG)

101 v NZL 2015

6-22 v WIS 2017

Chris Woakes (ENG)

137 no v IND 2018

5-32, 6-70 v PAK 2016

(With AFP inputs)