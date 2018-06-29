 
England vs India, 2018 03 Jul 18 to 11 Sep 18

England vs India: Ben Stokes In England ODI Squad vs India

Updated: 29 June 2018 17:40 IST

Ben Stokes tore his left hamstring ahead of second Test against Pakistan in early June and has been out of action since then.

England hammered Australia 5-0 in the recently concluded ODI series. © AFP

Injured all-rounder Ben Stokes was included in the England One-day International (ODI) squad for the series against India. The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Friday announced the 14-man squad for the series scheduled to start from July 12 at Trent Bridge, Nottingham. Durham all-rounder Ben Stokes, who was out of action for five weeks due to injury, has been included in the team. The 27-year-old Stokes tore his left hamstring before the second Test against Pakistan in early June and was out of action since then. "Stokes is set to recover from a torn left hamstring and play for Durham Jets in their Vitality Blast match against Yorkshire Vikings at Emerald Headingley on Thursday 5 July. If he can prove his fitness on his return to competitive cricket, Stokes is also in contention to return to the IT20 squad for the third Vitality IT20 against India in Bristol on Sunday 8 July," the ECB release stated.

The selection committee has not picked Kent batsman Sam Billings and Surrey all-rounder Sam Curran in the 14-man squad.

All-rounder Chris Woakes, who is still recovering from a torn right quad and a long-standing knee injury has also not been included in the squad. Although the release elaborated that if the 29-year-old proves his fitness, he could be added to the squad during the latter part of the ODI series.

Eoin Morgan will once again lead the team who are upbeat after hammering Australia 5-0 in the ODI series.

Squad: Eoin Morgan (capt), Moeen Ali, Jonathan Bairstow, Jake Ball, Jos Buttler, Tom Curran, Alex Hales, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, David Willey, Mark Wood.

ODI Series Fixtures

1st ODI July 12, Trent Bridge, Nottingham

2nd ODI July 14, Lord's

3rd ODI July 17, Headingley.

Highlights
  • Ben Stokes was out of action for five weeks due to injury.
  • Board has not picked Sam Billings and Sam Curran for the ODI series.
  • All-rounder Chris Woakes has also not been included in the squad.
