Zimbabwe vs United States, ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers, Live Updates:Zimbabwe will be going up against United States of America in last Group A clash of the ongoing ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers on Monday at the Harare Sports Club, Harare. Zimbabwe are currently at the top of the points table with three victories in all the three matches they have played. They have also qualified into the Super 6 stage of the tournament. On the other hand, United Stated have lost all the three matches they have played so far and are eliminated from the race of Super 6. (Live Scorecard)

Here are the Live Updates from the ICC World Cup Qualifier match between Zimbabwe and USA from Harare: